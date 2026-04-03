James Tolkan died a week ago. He was the actor who portrayed Maverick’s boss in the original Top Gun.

In one of the best movie lines ever written, he threatened Maverick and his sidekick Goose with an assignment “flying rubber dog shit out of Hong Kong” if they ever again pulled an unsafe flying stunt on his watch.

The two were at attention, sweat pouring down them as they took a fully justified verbal beating. They’d committed one of the cardinal sins of aviation: mixing performance and professionalism.

Of course, what happens next is the reason we rate Top Gun highly as entertaining fiction and not the colder and more tedious reality of what happens to pilots who do stupid things.

“You two characters are going to Miramar,” Tolkan’s character barks in stereotypical gruff. His best pilot turns out to be a daisy whose fragility has somehow eluded the Navy for many years. When this becomes known, the boss decides to overlook Maverick’s maverickness, focusing on his positive qualities and nepo baby cred in the community. So he sends the crew to Top Gun.

Just like that, a great story is founded on a complete bullshit premise. But we’re too engrossed to notice.

This famous scene, a cultural reference parked in the frontal lobes of pilots for a few generations, is a narrative contrivance. One that works extremely well. It positions Maverick as a renegade who is so good he can afford to break the rules. It gives his character something to prove. It deposits him on the brink of professional ruin, creating performance pressure that adds layers of meaning and tension to later scenes.

But it’s only fun because of how far it stretches from reality, which would’ve supplied a script too thin for a 30-second commercial. The crew would have been grounded. There would’ve been an investigation. Maybe disciplinary action, maybe stripped qualifications.

Because in aviation, you don’t tolerate showboating. You don’t put a pilot in a position where they have something to prove. If that’s just who they are and you can’t fix it, then you act decisively to clip their wings.

Eight years after Top Gun, we got a vivid reminder of why.

Lt. Col. Bud Holland was something like a real-life Maverick. He liked to over-perform the B-52 to showcase his exceptional skill. Everyone knew it. No one did enough about it. Everyone deferred to his experience and rationalized his conduct. So an airshow crowd got to bear witness as his reach exceeded his grasp. He plowed a B-52 into the ground, killing himself and three others.

The US Air Force declined to be a part of the original Top Gun. The service did not want to be portrayed in Hollywood as a collection of unprofessional cowboys. It didn’t want a blue-suit hero getting rewards for being so good he could ignore the rules. The Navy shrewdly jumped on the project, but went to great pains to distinguish fact from fiction by opening the real Top Gun to the media. It worked.

Interest in becoming a fighter pilot exploded among American youth. Bomber jackets with fur collars were everywhere. I was one of the mega legion of kids who got the inspiration for a flying career by watching the movie on repeat.

I always though the Air Force had been dumb to pass on the project. People are smart enough to distinguish slick dramatizations from mundane reality.

Or so I thought.

Then I woke up in 2026, where the rallying cry is Make Aviation Unsafe Again. And the campaign to enshittify it is being spearheaded not by drunken barnstormers or height-challenged hot shots with daddy issues.

It’s being led by senior officials. Who also have issues.

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Kid Rock. The perfect detonator for the latest self-facing claymore in this constant live-action shitfest. We should be reinforcing our national defense and focusing on extracting ourselves from the giant bear trap we decided to cowabunga into in the Middle East.

Instead, we get to watch the world’s most over-authorized ingenue abuse his office to get payback for the misperceived injustices populating his internal psychodrama. Unhinged doesn’t begin to describe it. That would imply there were hinges in the first place.

I say Kid Rock is perfect for the occasion because he’s as obliviously Orwellian as the malignant shits to which he’s attached himself. See, no respectable artist has ever sidled up to politicians while they were in authority.

Because authority is antithetical to art.

And that precedent still stands. Because Kid Rock is neither respectable nor an artist. He’s a coke-addled poseur doofus who stumbled through a sliding door because even more coke-addled executives saw a commercial opportunity in the over-served but still thirsty Trans-Am mullet crowd.

To his credit, he rode that shit like Zorro and parlayed it. He shot his shot.

But Kid is not a kid. He doesn’t produce rock. His “music” is best described as the ideal backing track for shooting prairie dogs with a handgun while perched on the back of a muscle car pounding Keystone Lights.

But, on trend in this mad American season, he’s obscenely wealthy. He has a mansion in Tennessee. And he has a following.

That following includes an Apache crew who decided to buzz Kid Rock’s mansion in apparent violation of 14 CFR 91.119, Army policy, their flight plan, and the basic aviation judgement anyone in the flying business will instantly recognize.

Take it from a former military pilot who instructed, examined, and commanded hundreds of others in myriad environments, including combat.

You do not mix performance and piloting. The instant you let showboating into aviation, you’ve handed the grim reaper a boarding pass.

I’ve seen careers ended over less than this. I’ve left pilots in my charge with a permanent limp over conduct many inferential steps removed from this but still way out of bounds.

I’ve lost friends to this. A man I knew and respected, a pilot I instructed and watched grow into a formidable instructor in his own right, killed himself and his crew after letting performance become more important to him than abiding by the laws of physics.

In echoes of the Bud Holland crash sixteen years earlier, he stalled a C-17 during airshow practice, leaving himself a few hundred feet for a recovery requiring several thousand.

It was another preventable tragedy resulting from lax flight discipline. From letting performance become a motive, rather than execution by the numbers.

The Apache crew’s behavior fits in the same frame. Hey Kid Rock, look at us! We Love you man!

These guys knew where his house was. I’d be stunned if they asked permission to build a flight plan overflying it. Which means they deviated from their flight plan to pay tribute to a celebrity they liked. They wanted to show off, and likely premeditated it. That’s what the facts and reasonable inferences would lead us to think.

The US Army took that view once aware of the incident. They grounded the crew until an investigation could resolve ambiguity and conclude whether rules had been broken.

That’s what you do in a case like this. If you don’t want to be standing over a smoking hole later, you react to apparent disciplinary lapses with appropriate curiosity.

Investigation was the right response. The professional response.

But then, Pete Hegseth decided that he knew better than the US Army. He had watched Top Gun. He liked Top Gun. His main takeaway seems to have been that pilots who disrespect the rules should be given more opportunity to do so. Especially if they have the right pedigree and connections.

So he overruled the entire Army chain of command by directing the crew be reinstated to flight status without an investigation.

This sent a number of messages to everyone watching.

If you’re breaking the rules but doing so in a way that Pete approves, he will protect you. How do you know he will approve? Well, it’s arbitrary and whimsical, so you can’t know. But he makes no secret of his preferences. Of course, he might not be in his job forever, and the rules have a way of outlasting human personas. If you’re breaking rules but not in a way Pete approves, he will crush you. See the online speech crackdown after Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Either way, your fate rests not upon fidelity to the rules, but alignment with Pete Hegseth. Sure, there’s nothing American about it. Sure, it’s likely to degrade rather than fortify national defense. But it is what it is. Everything is political now, even military professionalism. Rules are no longer rules. If they were binding, SecDef would uphold them on behalf of the US government. The rules are suggestions. See also Hegseth’s invocation of “No Quarter” in violation of the US DoD Law of War Manual. If you’re Chief of Staff or Secretary of the Army, you have no authority. You are responsible for good order and discipline, but the authority to deliver it has been taken from you.

We had a controversy because federal legislators with military experience felt compelled to remind officers that they must question the legality of orders and refuse to carry out those deemed unlawful.

Hegseth went berserk, attempting to recall a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee to active duty so he could be court-martialed. A federal court told Hegseth he couldn’t do that for a bunch of reasons.

What’s interesting is the run of events since the warning that sent him over the deep end. It kinda explains why he got so irritated.

We’ve engaged in two wars and deposed two regimes without Congressional authorization. We’ve done so without any attempt to legitimize our actions under international law.

We’ve killed over one hundred children in a missile attack on a school, a clearly unlawful target, and tried to blame it on others until it was clear we’d have to investigate. We’ve executed stranded sailors after attacking their boat.

A federal court ruled Hegseth’s press restrictions were illegal and ordered him to fix it. Another court ruled that he retaliated illegally against Anthropic after they refused to remove safety guardrails from their AI products.

It’s possible the reason Hegseth has fired lawyers, fired commanders, fired inspectors general, and become apoplectic about the potential friction of orders being questioned is that he knows his intention is to ignore rules and laws as he sees fit. He’s manufacturing an environment where he can’t be questioned and the public can’t even understand what’s happening.

Maybe someone can explain to me why I’m wrong, or better yet give one example of us allowing anything like this to happen in DoD before.

Maybe I overstate his intent. But the impact of his actions is going to become a massive issue for Americans and their collective defense.

Unlawful orders come in all shapes and sizes. Not just headline-grabbing war crime stuff. But more banal stuff, like meddling, cancelling investigations into apparent rule violations, and replacing a rule structure with arbitrary and fully centralized authority.

More profoundly, Hegseth has showed the world he doesn’t trust in the judgement of the 4-star general entrusted with leading the Army. Which has made Gen. Randy George’s position instantly untenable.

Little surprise Hegseth has now fired him. In the middle of a war.

This is completely off the charts looney.

Overriding the Army makes it clear to the Army that its commanders have no authority of their own. This erodes discipline. It erodes respect for those commanders.

If SecDef doesn’t trust his generals to handle routine issues, then why should soldiers trust them? Why should Americans feel safe? Why should enemies be afraid?

No Army that lacks respect up and down its spine can execute the way it must.

This sort of thing also dissuades officers from bothering with a career leading to high command. Why bother? Cabinet secretaries are now dithering in tactical minutiae not to increase effectiveness, but to dilute it.

Of course, it may not have been this incident that broke the camel’s back, but Gen. George having his promotion selections declined, without explanation, so Hegseth could prevent two women and two black officers from becoming Brigadier Generals. Another act for which he lacked authority but did it anyway.

America is being openly punked and debased by morons who love mediocre celebrities and hate serious people.

Deeply irresponsible and unserious people have become popular enough to become bold, and bold enough to become reckless.

And these fuckers are in charge.

I weep for the present and I worry about the future. As in, I wonder if there will even be one.

TC is an independent writer.