The Radar

The Radar

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John Cordle's avatar
John Cordle
3d

Years ago, my classmate, friend and excellent pilot died in a F-14 crash while “Flathatting” - showing off at an air show. The investigation discovered a culture of bending the rules and acceptance of such. This led to a program called the Afloat Culture Workshop to provide Commanding Officers with feedback on insidious cultural issues. It still exists today. But if the cultural issues start at the very top, as in this case, the institution is more at risk than ever before.

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Why Space?'s avatar
Why Space?
3d

Top Gun is a very overrated movie - a flouting of rules, that like Robin Olds's legacy, often gets conflated with "badass" behavior rather than unsafe and reckless nonsense.

Top Gun: Maverick is much better and contains a more responsible message.

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