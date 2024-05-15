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Newteaser
May 17, 2024Edited

Thanks for this well written article. I'm a CS Group Manager in Germany and didn't even hear it yet. This is just horrible and fits in to other decisions for the past 2-3 years. Amazon leadership completely forgot (or never knew, because of lack of experience) how and why Amazon became successful as it is today. The ONE thing Amazon did differently/better than others, was the customer centric approach.

I don't know how it will turn out for me yet, but they can't just fire me because... Germany. We have laws and regulations that block Corp from ruining peoples lies that easily, brutal and quick. But something will happen I guess.

Im with Amazon CS for 10+ years, and worked my way up . It just makes me sad to see what "we" have become. There is no "we" anymore, there's the finance dptm. and a lot of afraid and/or clueless people. It's heartbreaking.

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1 reply by Tony Carr
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Ada
May 16, 2024

Outstanding writing skills! I have never been so impressed with an article or reporting before! All observations are, painfully, accurate. And, unfortunately, this is not isolated behavior. We can see a tendency of all these large and powerful corporations to adopting these tactics at a global scale.

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1 reply by Tony Carr
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