The Radar

The Radar

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Matt Smith's avatar
Matt Smith
Feb 4

Tony - this is another exceptional piece of work. I anticipate your columns being written because you are able to make sense of the nonsensical. In fact, I was thinking how awesome it would be for your writings to make their way into a book, categorized chronologically or by theme or just hell, randomly. It'd be a NYT best seller and your message could be mainstreamed because it needs to be read the world over. Read, debated, re-read, re-debated, over and over.

Thank you for taking the time to write. It's a metric shit ton of effort, no doubt. But it's also history, and history matters. Well, it does to some of us who care to read it, understand it, and not repeat the parts of it that could unknowingly steer us towards the iceberg.

So, thank you for still being a leader whose voice still resonates and matters!

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Mickey Addison's avatar
Mickey Addison
Feb 4

I am speaking to people across the political spectrum who never really paid attention to politics and they're horrified once they lifted their heads and saw the state of things. One long time friend even mentioned going to Canada, half in jest but only half.

I still hold out hope that American people will right themselves. I wonder at each horrific and unprecedented outrage committed in our name, "Is this the line?" For some, perhaps many, that happened in Minneapolis this winter. There are others, however, who are likely so entrenched in their tribe they cannot separate their political affiliation from their identity.

There's no shortcut out of this valley. There's no app to buy or pin to wear. The only solution is for Americans to remember who we are and start acting like it.

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