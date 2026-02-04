I.

Apocalypse Now is my favorite movie.

Not because it’s a great war movie, or because I find America’s involvement in Vietnam an insightful lens to decode our addictions to militarism, bureaucracy, and crippling myopathy.

I love it because it’s so much more … and so much less.

The expanse of its meaning covers the whole of human nature, and human tendencies under extreme psychic pressure.

But it also strips human nature to the studs, exposing elements so universal they make the story a moral Rosetta Stone. In any situation, there are immutable human responses that are predictable enough that they shouldn’t shock us, but are too horrifying not to.

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II.

Apocalypse Now didn’t start as a Vietnam story. The screenplay was adapted from Joseph Conrad’s 1899 novella Heart of Darkness.

Set in colonial Africa, Conrad’s tale follows Marlow, who travels up the Congo River in search of a reclusive and darkly mysterious ivory trader. His mission is to negate the activity of this bad man, but it’s not lost on Marlow he is merely a pawn wielded in the layered intrigue of commercial exploitation.

Within this amoral context, the isolation and disorientation of the journey up river intensify the terror that eventually reduces his crew to their base nature. As their socialized limits are torn away shred by shred, they become unhindered by judgement. Governed by instinct alone.

When Marlow finds his target, his rationality is collapsed by unspeakable evil and mass death normalized within an enclave long estranged from any trace of civilization. A once noble agent has broken from reality, or lurched nearer to it, depending upon perspective. Operating without restraint as a Godlike figure among natives, he wields absolute impunity scrubbed of all moral traces.

I find one of my storytelling tenets reinforced by the original Kurtz: the scariest villains are not werewolves or vampires. They’re humans seeking to subjugate and break other humans.

Apocalypse Now traces a parallel plot, with American assassin Willard dispatched up the Nung River to find and “terminate the command” of the enigmatic Colonel Kurtz.

The euphemistic language adorning his mission is a device, signalling to the audience Willard’s entrapment in the sludge-swamped and performative bureaucracy that came to govern America’s Vietnamese misadventure. It’s Kurtz’s refusal to be bounded within this administrative pen that makes him a problem for American commanders, and eventually a target.

Like Marlow, Willard is pragmatic enough to know his mission is not about the bad man he is sent to neutralize, but political machinations beyond his regard. His eagerness to deploy anyway is an effort to fill the hollowness of a soul routed by prior deeds, and becomes the hook upon which his shame will hang later.

As their final confrontation nears, Kurtz accepts his fate, part of him eager to leave the horrific world he has crafted for himself. But he wants Willard to understand something first.

“[y]ou have to have men who are moral, and at the same time who are able to utilize their primordial instincts to kill without judgement.”

This is what Apocalypse Now is really all about. Kurtz has so isolated himself from the trappings and limitations of collective conduct that he can no longer distinguish his own moral position. He unwittingly confirms his moral conflict by heralding killing without judgement, while attributing the act to “moral” men.

This separation of action from character is a vain attempt to reconcile the two. But the clarity of his statement is a black mirror reflecting the depth of his depravity. He is indifferent and remorseless, even as he channels a motivation that feels rational, not only justifying but mandating acts that are objectively evil.

He grounds this mandate in something ultra-real and equally unsettling: morality is an invention, and the emotions attached to it are learned and conditioned. Natural actions are ancient and innate. They are about survival, fear, possession, and dominance.

The scariest villains don’t have fangs. They have minds which dispense with modernity and answer to such instincts.

III.

War is the perfect context for a story dealing in moral isolation. The confusion, disorientation, moral shock, and constant chaos of living in a world gone mad erode moral fiber and reduce human interaction to a jumble of contradictory and violent impulses.

The message, if there is one, is that there’s a reason why we’ve invented civilization. Why we make rules. Why we set boundaries. Why we agree upon and obey limits on what we are permitted to do and obliged to suffer.

Because we realize humans are not naturally self-limiting.

War is not so much a departure from human behavior as a finishing school where an inherently violent species is freed from the shackles of modernity.

As the war philosopher Carl von Clausewitz long ago counselled, once we uncap the primordial violence, hatred, and enmity that animate human passions, we are no longer in control. War, as it progresses, careens toward oblivion. It assumes its own grammar. It abandons logic. It becomes a living contradiction impervious to reason.

Which is why it is dangerous to undertake it. And just as dangerous to import the template of war into other activities, where the hypnotic simplicity of animal behavior can become cancerous to civility.

War rewards aggression. Peace requires it be punished. When the notion of conflict becomes more attractive than tranquility, it’s a clue that the peaceful environment isn’t providing enough answers to collective problems.

As frustration simmers, opportunists wave bloody rags in the air. They adopt the grammar of war. Opponents become “enemies.” The less fortunate become “scum.” Disagreement is criminalized. The shadow of the guillotine looms.

The descent from a contest of ideas into bloodlust traces a sadly predictable path that begins with picking a side, which triggers closure of the mind to opposing ideas.

It starts as let’s fight together because our side is right.

Then it becomes let’s fight together because their side is wrong.

Then we’re slightly more right than wrong.

Then we’re both wrong but we’re less wrong than they are.

Then we have the power, so we say who is right, and it’s us. So we have to win.

Then right and wrong don’t matter anymore. We have a job to do.

Then it becomes let’s fight because we’ve been fighting a long time. We can’t stop now.

Soon enough it’s let’s fight because what we’ve done already leaves us nothing else.

Eventually, it’s just let’s fight.

Reason melts away. It becomes an exercise in unchecked impulse, untraceable to any sensible origin. Socialized limits are weakened or gone. All that remains is a collection of powerfully simple impulses: survival, fear, possession, and dominance.

Along the way, the ends are used to justify the means so many times that moral outrage fades, replaced by moral numbness.

We look up one day to find that anything goes.

This digression of reason should sound familiar to anyone who has studied the arc of American doom in Vietnam.

But it’s also the governing framework for American politics. We have imported the illogic of war into political culture. Inverting Clausewitz, we have transformed politics into war by other means. Clawing each others’ eyes out is now the end itself rather than means to some other end.

We’ve lost the only shared religion we ever had, which was representative government. Which was about agreeing upon the laws to limit and protect us. Because we recognized we needed such limits.

We’re forgetting.

But when you’ve been fighting long enough to forget the universe beyond the chaos and thunder of conflict for its own sake, right and wrong lose their meaning. Your reason for existence is to hate and destroy the other side, for survival, fear, possession, or dominance.

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IV.

I wrote an article in 2019 called “The Twenty Years Crisis,” in which I lamented what seemed like an eventual choice between fascism and national meltdown.

This is my requiem.

What seemed like a menacing but reversible moment has lengthened into an opera of self-inflicted doom. To think we could emerge unscathed from our thicket seems quaint now.

We’ve been sailing up river for three decades, increasingly isolated from our pre-existing normality. So long now that we’re alienated from it.

Like Willard’s boat, we’ve docked at various checkpoints along the way, each reinforcing the weirdness of our increasing dissociation from the world beyond.

In 1994, Newt Gingrich led a political movement designed to restore Republican stature in the House after 40 years of Democrat dominance. His campaign championed a newly visceral method of smash-mouth politics, with personal attacks, aggressive language, and a zero-sum mindset as central features.

It worked. So more followed. Democrats adopted the same tactics. Politics became less about ideas and more about tearing down opponents. Since both sides were doing it, both sides were torn down. It became a tactical exercise in delivering skilful damage.

And we applauded.

The rise of 24-hour opinion media provided an arena for propagandists to spin their way through each successive anecdote, addicting Americans to theatricality and leaving boring policy debates behind.

We watched.

When the parties could no longer differentiate on vision or legislation, given that greed and myopathy made their economic and foreign policies indistinguishable, personal conduct and private life became fair game.

Enter Bill Clinton. Every national politician elected to high office has been, to the best our knowledge, human. And thus, fallible. Every one has had bones in their closet and vices dragged with them into public office.

But political militancy eventually burned through normative limits. If Clinton couldn’t beaten fair and square, he could be hunted over personal foibles. So what began as a legitimate exercise in public judgment jumped the shark into weaponized investigation.

Then came 9/11, and swift-boating of national defense. Another norm bit the dust as war supporters were deemed bloodthirsty and opponents were listed as cowards. Lies manufactured consent, war profiteers buried their snouts in the taxpayer trough, and questions about defense became off-limits due to unlawful classification of public facts. The language of treason crept in, affixed to those who disagreed.

Eric Shinseki was marginalized. Valerie Plame was outed. David Petraeus was accused of betrayal. Stan McChrystal was fired. All for various forms of candor, which went from virtue to demerit.

This is what war does. It makes truth illegal unless it helps kill enemies.

And all along, we cheered and jeered like Romans at the Colosseum. We picked sides. We accepted that defeating the other side was more important than anything, including basic services, public safety, or macroeconomic solvency.

We therefore departed the moral universe. When judgement is based on opposing the other side, this ignores that the other side might have better facts. When judgment is untethered from facts, it has no credibility. Without credibility, it cannot lead to just outcomes.

We are therefore left with the rough justice of who carries a bigger gun.

Social media detonated in the midst of this partisan throng, atomizing any remaining sense of coherence.

Wobbling from constant calamity, the general public glommed onto whatever sounded authoritative.

Spin doctors were replaced by automated software routines capable of detecting individual biases and inflaming individual passions.

This created millions of self-made zampolits restlessly marshalling the like-minded into insular and impermeable formations.

In that moment of insolvency, the stench of moral rot attracted the vultures we find circling battlefields, among them a vulture so bulbous and ravenous with prior feasting that his presence blocks the sun.

In the darkness that has followed, we fight under neon glitz as the decrepitude of the Vegas strip comes to every town and city. Vegas is no longer an amoral enclave, but America’s chosen culture. Vice is our distraction from stagnant wages, ambush layoffs, anvils of debt, dying dreams, and the inevitability of a dispossessed future consisting of techno-feudal work and total disempowerment.

In this seedy darkness, bodies walk without souls. Hope feels naïve. With the culture war as its primary occupation, the country is adopting a new savagery.

And a new absurdity. With suffering inflicted under the pretense of goodness, civility seen as weakness, truth largely beyond triangulation, and chivalry deader than a doornail.

Like Edward the Longshanks raining arrows upon his own infantry, Trump gleefully bombards the whole population with shit and vitriol. His targets will suffer. Everyone else’s degradation is just the cost of doing business.

When that business is war and beating the other side is the goal, the ends will justify any means, including burning down a village to save it. Much as we rationalized in the jungles of Southeast Asia not even a human lifetime ago.

Retrospectively, it is easy to see how we wandered up river into madness in Vietnam. But we didn’t apply that knowledge prospectively by agreeing to new limits. Once the pain passed out of living memory, we were susceptible to the same error.

Looking back now, it’s crystalline that we’ve allowed the importation of a war mentality into civil life, bringing with it a loss of tranquility, mass dysfunction, and the moral hollowing that follows from being insulated in a world careening toward oblivion.

Because when it’s about defeating your opponent, anything goes.

Torture undertaken in our name. The stain of it on our hands. Those who engineered it went unpunished, and were in many cases rewarded.

Mass, community-crushing addiction and death swamped whole regions of our society because our government approved an inaccurate drug label and refused to correct itself for 18 years. A few greedy men got more wealthy. No one was accountable.

4,400 kids per year die from gunshot wounds. 24 were killed at school by a mentally ill assailant wielding a rifle designed for combat. Nothing changed before or since. Discussion of the balance between civil liberties and public safety is mangled by distortion and lies.

It became acceptable to question the citizenship of a political opponent, and to repeat the lie at a louder volume even after the facts say otherwise. Doing this made Donald Trump more popular, exposing the racial bigotry in our national soul.

It became acceptable for a presidential candidate to have cheated on his pregnant wife with a porn star, and to indeed be celebrated for doing so. Such an inversion from the pretend piety that fostered am impeachment less than two decades before exposes moral insincerity among the vocally sanctimonious, who have debased their own religious codes by weaponizing them.

A national hero who bled and suffered for years in an enemy prison camp before devoting his life to public service was dishonored before and after his death by a petty tyrant and his toady cabal. Veterans and self-professed champions of the chivalric values John McCain exemplified owed it to those principles to abandon any political movement which would pervert sacred things. But nary an eyebrow was lifted. The story lost traction when McDonald’s gifted hospitals nationwide with a second annual McRib cycle.

And now, we learn that many powerful men in politics, business, and entertainment were at least complicit and often directly engaged with a human trafficking operation facilitating the rape and torture of underage girls.

Whatever ends up being in the Epstein files, our collective response to what is already obvious tells us everything.

This should be a moment of national shock so seismic it stirs us from our torpor. The gut punch of pedophilia should de-radicalize radicals. We should be arresting perpetrators. Congress should be in emergency session to pass laws requiring investigations and arrests.

Opposition to anyone complicit should be universal. The current government should find itself internally paralyzed by inner circle turmoil and demands for accountability.

Because we can all agree that anyone complicit in the rape and torture of underage girls cannot occupy a position of public repute or responsibility. Their presence cannot be permitted to further demean our collective conscience.

But we’re not in that world.

We’re in a world where anything goes.

We’ve been locked into fighting for so long, insulated from the normality of compromise and mutual endeavor, that we’ve shed any meaningful sense of right and wrong. We’re morally numb. And knowing laws are mere extensions of shared morality, we’re now beginning to defile the law as well.

We shouldn’t need laws to protect underage girls from billionaires and their criminal conspirators. But we have them. If they are not enforced, then they lose their moral meaning, along with our entire criminal code.

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V.

We’ve been here before. It’s long since passed out of living memory, which is why we’re daft enough to do it all again. We didn’t write down the lessons, or properly internalize them.

The biggest lesson on my mind these day is that when we import the template of war into our politics, two consequences follow.

First, our politics becomes war by other means, and everything right, moral, or principled dies.

Then, hungry for a bigger playing field, our politics will migrate back to the domain of physical war.

Every limitation on our collective conduct having been reduced to cinders, nothing will stop us from burning each other.

So far, our main response to this moral crisis is to treat it like theater. We laugh and cry, grimace and recoil. We refill our big gulp.

What we’re not doing is melting the Capitol switchboard or massing for peaceful protests against the war that is now our politics.

We’d better wake up soon.

Because when anything goes, everything goes.

Tony is an independent writer aspiring to craft fiction novels but incessantly distracted by reality.

Update (22 Jun 26).

Writing is my chosen medium, but some of you absorb information better with other delivery methods, especially when the subject is dense and ponderous as this one. I thought it lent itself well to a 5-minute video lesson, so I’ve attached it here and will share across platforms.

Enjoy, and thanks for engaging.