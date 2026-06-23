Iran’s national football team showed what character and fighting spirit look like the other night, drawing Belgium 1-1. The players were exhausted by the late stages, but focused and working together to the very end.

They left a note in their dressing room, thanking the people of Los Angeles for hosting them and perfectly capturing what the World Cup is all about.

Someone said it perfectly in a comment section where I first stumbled upon it. The World Cup is like a massive slumber party where you get to hang out with all the cousins you rarely see because the parents can’t figure out how to get along.

Damned if that doesn’t ring a deafening bell of reality.

People with big microphones collect money and power by persuading us we’re supposed to hate one another. Focus on our differences. Not get close enough to the truth of “others” since doing so might “weaken our resolve” to hate them for the sake of those supposed differences.

“We don’t know them and we don’t want to know them” is the xenophobic and structurally segregationist refrain adopted by the jackals to which I refer.

They are, of course, totally full of it. Politicians, demagogues, propagandists, warmongers, hate merchants, rage farmers, and professional malcontents. And of course, the legion of radicalized zombie pawns who parrot bile without thinking. They lie with every breath.

Because keeping people who have never met pissed off at each other prevents them figuring out the almost total overlap in their interests. Which would cause them to unify, challenge, and bring more power to themselves.

Those covetous of power see it as a zero-sum prospect. More for us equals less for them. If they lose too much power, they might lose control. Without that, they won’t be able to craft the world in their preferred image. Without that, their arrogance becomes unjustified. Their insecurity can no longer be contained or obscured. They don’t fall gradually or gently, but plummet like a satellite pulled from orbit, burning into nothing in a flicker of time.

But try as they might, they can’t hide the timeless lesson evinced by Iran’s love note to Angelinos.

It’s something people with big microphones should be saying a lot more. Something that would be said more often in a more just world. One reflecting value systems rather than naked interest. Something most of us get but which doesn’t drive our political narrative because it doesn’t divide us, separate us from our wallets, fill election coffers, or jolt voter turnout in someone’s pet faction.

It’s a lesson internalized by anyone who has immersed in the canon of war and peace. Also by Depeche Mode and their fan base.

People are people.

My Dad used to distil this for me when he discussed his time in Vietnam. Like many an elder folksy Ohioan, he drew upon snake imagery.

You don’t start out hating a snake. You are taught to be afraid of it, and to believe it wants to bite you. But the snake isn’t naturally inclined to do so. It bites you only when it thinks you’re threatening it or something it needs to protect.

You’re conditioned to fear the snake, so you kill it before it can kill you.

Until you don’t. Because you figure out your fear is unjustified, and your hatred no longer sustainable without that fear.

Snake-based foundations laid down, he would move the discussion into literal territory.

Out in the bush, fighting for survival, there was constant and intense fear. When you’re that afraid, and your defined enemy validates that fear by killing your friends, hatred follows easily. You’ve been taught the enemy is subhuman, evil, and bloodthirsty. He’s been taught the same about you.

But later, when you’re back in civilization and fear is replaced by tranquility, you see the same people with different eyes. They’re just like you. They have families, jobs, and hopes. They want to protect their children. They want those children to have prosperous futures. You start to notice how the commonalities vastly outweigh the differences between you. It becomes easier to notice when you’re no longer bombarded with messaging to the contrary.

And that’s the moment it really crashes home just how carefully and persistently someone had to work to orchestrate the cycle of violence you were a part of. You had to be starved of truth, given an alternative version, scared witless until you were feral, and pulled into primordial, instinctive behaviors by having your life at risk.

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The World Cup, in spite of efforts to the contrary, is doing what it always does. It’s showing us the flip side of the war coin.

Reminding us we have more in common than we are led to believe. Showing us that a cultural kaleidoscope is a beautiful thing, not something we should fear or avoid.

American cities our politicians told us were lawless and decrepit hellholes are charming multitudes of visitors. Europeans are clamoring for hot dogs and Bud Light. Asians are participating in pre-match tailgate parties and pre-kickoff countdowns. Africans and their American diasporas are learning about our intertwined gifts for spectacle and hospitality, and how the roar of giant commerce produces many wonders.

Sharia law is not breaking out across the land. No one is eating the dogs, or worse, putting mayonnaise on their french fries.

And in this magic moment, we’re not only discovering the coolness of others and feeling natural affinity for them, but learning about the passion and unity football can inspire simultaneously.

Thousands of Norwegians rowing in unison. the Tartan Army drinking Boston under the table, earning the grinning respect of an often churlish town. Kansas City’s baseball community showing England’s football royalty what a real diamond looks like.

The world is appreciating rank-and-file Americans, and vice-versa.

Because at the World Cup, people are people.

And then of course, there’s the Iranians. The world would have understood if they’d chosen to stay away. But they showed up, and proved that whatever might be happening among nations, there is nothing but love and mutual admiration between people.

Tony is an independent writer based in Manchester, UK.