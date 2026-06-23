The Radar

The Radar

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Mickey Addison
Jun 23

I saw a creator named Laura High on IG this week who started her post with, "So, football is the answer to world peace? OK, I didn't see that coming but I'm here for it."

My sentiments exactly.

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