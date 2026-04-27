Most people who quote George S. Patton are actually quoting George C. Scott.

Modern perceptions of Patton have been shaped by the 1970 film for which Scott won an Oscar he famously refused to accept.

Channelling his alter George, he called the Academy Awards a “goddamned meat parade.”

To understand the actual Patton, you’ve got to dig past the film and into what’s been written about his life and times. His own memoir is a great place to start.

War As I Knew It was published two years after Patton died in a car accident. His widow Beatrice pulled together his outline, diaries, notes, and commentaries, serving as his editor in an attempt to safeguard his image and legacy.

The resulting window to his mind provides platinum insight into the complexity of Patton’s reasoning, the balances and imbalances in his approach, and most of all, his philosophy for building a fighting team capable of adapting and winning in any fight.

Share

People remember Patton for his commanding persona and seemingly planetary ego. What many don’t realize is that Patton was an early proponent of empowerment, and operationalized it contrary to Army policy. He risked his career in doing so.

Presented with a slate of field grade officers for key leadership positions after he assumed command of Third Army, Patton sent a quarter of them away, hiring his own picks laterally from other units. This earned him complaints in Congress and angry calls from benefactors of some of the Army’s most favored prospects for future generalship.

Why did he do it?

Because he wanted leaders who understood that in Patton’s operating model -- based on speed, initiative, bold maneuver, and harassment of the adversary’s logistics -- he needed leaders who were less focused on making decisions themselves and more obsessed with training and developing others.

“Never tell people how to do things. Tell them what to do, and they will surprise you with their ingenuity,” he wrote in his memoir.

This was experience talking. Patton was absolutely certain in his mind that what would separate great fighting units from good ones was the capacity for fielded units to seize on opportunities and outflank threats without having to stop and get permission.

Speed of thought, speed of action, intensity of maneuver.

That’s Patton in nine words. And it all depended on making captains and majors supremely capable, and then trusting them to make high-judgment decisions based on their knowledge and situational awareness.

While his often profanely inspirational insights about striking fear into enemies have survived the ages, his lessons about empowerment haven’t fared too well. The pattern for a while now has been concentration of authority in the upper reaches of organizations. Centralized control, centralized execution.

It’s not only common but basically assumed these days that any organization we put under a lens -- whether a public agency, a commercial enterprise, or a sports franchise -- it will be stricken with an organizational pathology wrongly treated as a feature when it’s actually a bug: frontline managers will not have the authority to match their responsibility. They will be expected to deliver while someone constantly yanks on a tight leash, holding them back.

I don’t mean simple micromanagement, which is telling people how to do their jobs with the understanding you’re buying the result you create.

What we have now is much worse. It’s the denial of agency without the adoption of accountability. You tell them how to suck eggs, and when they lose, you fire them for it.

Here’s a live example that caught my attention.

Chelsea Football Club recently fired their manager less than two months into his 6-year contract, paying him an undisclosed 7-figure fee to go away.

The club’s board had developed two contrary definitions of success. One about commercial opportunity and another about on-pitch results. Chelsea made the manager responsible for managing the collision between these ideas while giving him insufficient authority to deliver success under either definition.

The club’s financial strategy was to acquire young players on long contracts, then get them enough profile to grow their scouting assessments and market values before selling them at margins above the odds. To achieve this, Chelsea’s board began dictating which players would get minutes on the pitch and how many. They directed medical staff on how to assess player injury and fitness.

These are things managers must be able to do. Not having the authority to do them tied Liam Rosenior’s hands.

Presented with threats and opportunities in prep and execution, he lacked the freedom to maneuver and secure results. So the club’s results suffered. Other clubs exploited their rigidity and limitations. They went five games without scoring and plummeted in the league table.

Player morale was a factor too. Because once people understand their boss lacks the authority to make the most basic decisions impacting them, they lose confidence in the organization.

Receding from both commercial and operational success, Chelsea decided to hold someone accountable. Who?

The manager, of course. Despite having created the mess themselves.

Share The Radar

I’ve seen the same pattern in commercial ops at Amazon. When Andy Jassy took over as CEO in ‘22, there was an immediate and tectonic shift into cost obsession. Trust died almost overnight. GMs were told exactly how to run their buildings. The prior philosophy of spotting and seizing opportunities was gone, and embryonic programs to enrich leader development were cancelled.

I saw the same pattern in the US Air Force. Squadrons went from stables of tactical ingenuity and team unity to salt mines where self-support occupied every free nanosecond and commanders were little more than disempowered repeater beacons.

One of the best missions I ever led ended on a sour note when medals for my crews were downgraded because some general was annoyed that I refused to let him command my three-ship from six thousand miles away. Had I let him, a no-fail emergency resupply of troops in an active firefight would have failed.

Patton understood something, and made it not just a rule of his organizations, but an assumption that had to remain valid.

He understood that developing leaders good enough to be empowered and then giving them the autonomy every human craves was the engine of any great team.

Morale was at the core of his fighting philosophy, and he did not believe it could be cultivated if financial or bureaucratic controls were allowed to permeate and infect operations.

He absorbed bitter criticism for rejecting the officers the Army had sent him. It was part of the story of his troubled relationships with Bradley, Eisenhower, and Marshall. But they never regretted trusting him, and indeed his ideas informed core principles of Army leadership doctrine for decades.

In every organization, there’s a point where theoretical becomes literal, where abstract becomes real, where managerial concepts collide with human non-linearity, where value systems translate into employee sentiment, and where tidy plans become messy engagements vs thinking and reacting competitors.

That point is occupied by the frontline manager.

Frontline managers must be special people capable of juggling multiple imperatives. They have to know their people and connect with them. They must constantly and dynamically reprioritize. And they have to possess the technical depth to spot issues coupled with the decisiveness to act.

All of which is nullified by giving them responsibility without authority. This tells your leaders and their teams that you don’t trust them, that you might not have the same definition of victory they have, or that you’re not willing to accept as much risk as they must.

Or, maybe most common, you’ve been captured by the nascent myopathy of the digital era and padlocked yourself on short-term gains at the expense of a durable and lasting sense of shared endeavor.

These signals will kill morale in your team. When you need their fighting spirit, it won’t be there.

If you’ve managed below the executive level in the past couple decades, this probably sounds familiar.

If you’re an executive, I hope it sparks reflection.

The story of America losing its competitive advantage is a complicated one with many branches and sequels.

Somewhere in that story is the way we’ve stopped celebrating our heroes for their wisdom and intellect, and instead turned our attention to one goddamned meat parade after another.

Order War as I Knew It here. I recommend it for anyone with an interest in operational leadership.

Tony is an independent writer and American veteran.