“Journalism is printing what someone else does not want printed. Everything else is Public Relations.”

- George Orwell

Let me publish my bias. I think Pete Hegseth is an unspeakably shitty government official. He is easily the worst appointee in my lifetime, with “easily” doing a lot of work when you consider the current cabinet roster. I’m not joking, even a little, when I say that if it were in my gift I would randomly select a drunken street bum from downtown DC and swap him out for Hegseth, who might feel more at home as a drunken street bum anyway. His replacement could be counted upon to know too little, be too overwhelmed, and sufficiently defer to others enough to at least refrain from actively enshittifying American defense.

Until recently, my opinion was based on the observable elements of Pete’s character, such as it is. Which I would characterize as feral self-hatred/obsession wrapped in vacant nihilism wrapped in aspiring theocracy, with a drizzle of misanthropy masquerading as misogyny on top.

Recently, I’ve also come to despise his incompetence. The Iran operation has already been a clinic in criminal mismanagement, abject planning, flawed or absent assumptions, and zero accountability. And it’s still a young war with plenty of time to get worse.

But I have to admit Hegseth is, in fact, competent.

In all the wrong ways.

Today we discuss his decrees which seek to remove journalism from the Pentagon, denying the general public the transparency required to be properly informed of how its largest, most expensive, and most important federal agency is run.

That massive national debt Republican legislators used to bleat about before the turn of the century? It’s now exploded to levels no one believes can ever be recovered, as our unborn descendants will be rudely told long after we’re dead.

Most of that money was spent on wars, most of which were wars of choice and some of which were unlawful. We’re essentially a nation of perpetually indentured servants, paying perpetual interest on debts incurred by felons acting on our behalf and with our consent, making us all felons as well.

As a bonus, those wars didn’t do jack shit to make us safer, and generally did just the opposite while inflicting myriad moral injuries upon those who did the fighting under an erroneous grant of good faith and unearned patriotism.

Naturally, Pete Hegseth, who never met a millimeter of a Trump foot he couldn’t generously adorn with saliva, thinks none of what leads to, rationalizes, or results in crushing war debt is any of our business.

We’re just plebes.

Pete’s unilateral anti-transparency edicts have sought to criminalize “unauthorized questions” from reporters and preclude them from publishing their reports without the Department’s approval.

He’s even barred the Defense Department’s own newspaper, the Stars and Stripes, from a number of press events. Not because it has printed anything adverse to Pete’s interests, but because a law passed by Congress to prevent it becoming a troop-brainwashing propaganda outlet means he can’t exercise the control to which he’s entitled himself.

In other words, Hegseth is engineering state controlled media. But worse than that, media controlled by one guy delusional enough to believe he is indistinguishable from the machinery of the state.

Show me someone who pretends he needs a wheelbarrow that big to carry his balls, and I’ll show you a pathetic and insecure loser desperate to sustain the illusion of superiority.

The method employed by Hegseth in suppressing free speech is not novel. He cites his authority to physically control the Pentagon, and therefore to decide what conditions must be met to obtain a press credential and gain the necessary physical access to report. It’s dishonest, but a familiar element of the tense milieu we can’t totally avoid when a security-based agency confronts the duty to be accountable to the people it serves.

His goal, however, is novel.

He seeks to impose unprecedented control over information.

No one, however radical, misguided, or allergic to critique, has ever come within a light year of trying something this extreme. Not during Vietnam. Not even during the Rumsfeld years, despite any number of Orwellian impulses. Not since Rodney Dangerfield attempted the Triple Lindy has anyone dared to be this ridiculously and comically stupid.

We don’t lose a little bit if the whole DoD becomes Area 51.

We lose everything. Because without a duty to the public, a $1T agency armed to the teeth and led by a crusading rebel without a clue is bound to get itself, and us, into a shitload of trouble.

Our current situation is all the evidence we need. But we wouldn’t have even survived long enough to perform this belly flop had some previous SecDef gone Full Hegseth and gotten away with normalizing it.

We only know our own defense history because of press access.

My Lai. Abu Ghraib. Serially jamming combat rifles. Insufficiently armored personnel carriers. Multiple iterations of galaxy trembling commercial fraud, sometimes facilitated by defense officials. $169 toilet seats. Unsafe drinking water on military posts. Sexual assault in the ranks with the victims punished for reporting. Failing medical care for wounded warriors. Mold in base housing. Officers labeled as traitors for speaking to Congress about idiotic spending choices.

These issues, cited as the tip of an Everest-sized shitberg, are issues the public needs to understand.

Under Polyarny Pete’s PR regime, we can expect that anything remotely unfavorable will never see the light of day. Therefore we can’t learn. Therefore we can’t improve. We repeat errors. We harm people, harm ourselves, and become less effective at defending the nation.

Subjecting journalism to government control, giving government propagandists editorial fiat, and interposing criminal threats between truth-seekers and the truth they seek are ideas totally inconsistent with not just the US, but freedom itself.

Hegseth’s attempt to make himself a unitary zampolit can only be described accurately with one particular word.

That word is “Soviet.”

I was confident after watching Hegseth turn Quantico into a Potemkin Village that many of us were confused by trying to see him as an executive. His modus operandi is propaganda, and it’s how he handles everything.

Regardless of his oath, the Constitution he swore to support and defend, the fact we’re not the USSR, and even regardless of what actually works or doesn’t, he will choose propaganda as his skillset and framework for handling any issue.

He is a propagandist, not a leader. And since he also can’t tolerate anyone in his personal radius being competent enough to upstage his garden slug impersonation in the leadership domain, we currently have no one leading the Department of Defense.

I secretly hoped to be wrong when I wrote about it back in October. Sadly, I wasn’t wrong, though I may have understated the pathology I was observing.

Presented the Faustian bargain of only having access by agreeing to become extensions of his PR team, media outlets refused and found themselves barred from the Department.

Hegseth replaced them with lackeys who could be counted upon to tell only the stories he would approve, to stick with his chosen narratives, and to ask only the questions he authorized. People who would not concern themselves with truth or investigation or any genuine commitment to informing the public. People grinding the same partisan axe Pete is grinding at the expense of his sacred duty.

There’s no shortage of such lackeys, given the dangerous polarization of American media and the totally dissolved boundaries which once demarcated fact from opinion, opinion from entertainment, and entertainment from paid propaganda.

I don’t recognize anything remotely American about any of this, and it reflects alarming disdain for the Constitutionally codified commitment to a free press.

Luckily, in what is becoming a regular occurrence, a Federal judge has found Hegseth to be operating unlawfully.

I mentioned my bias up front so I could state here that it doesn’t make me wrong.

Paul L. Friedman agrees with me that (a) Hegseth’s policies are more Soviet than American, and (b) we are not yet prepared to part with Constitutional protections that have defined us since our Founding.

In his March 20th opinion which vacates, declares unconstitutional, and permanently enjoins the enforcement of certain provisions of Hegseth’s Soviet policies, Friedman writes:

“A primary purpose of the First Amendment is to enable the press to publish what it will and the public to read what it chooses, free of any official proscription. Those who drafted the First Amendment believed that the nation’s security requires a free press and an informed people and that such security is endangered by governmental suppression of political speech. That principle has preserved the nation’s security for almost 250 years. It must not be abandoned now.”

Full opinion.

Friedman, it should be noted, is no particular enemy of executive latitude. He famously dismissed a lawsuit brought by 26 members of Congress who sought to enforce the War Powers Resolution by limiting Bill Clinton’s aerial bombing campaign over the former Yugoslavia. Friedman is part of the story of how we’ve eroded checks on the Presidential war power, leading to a situation where wars are started without a single public conversation. Presidents no longer sense a duty to explain or secure consent for their use of lethal force on our behalf, which concentrates more power in one set of hands than was ever intended.

But he’s gotten this one right.

It somehow feels quaint to recall the way many of us wondered and worried aloud that the Trump movement seemed to carry some of the toolmarks of a fascist contraption, only to be mocked and marginalized as alarmists.

If anything, the shouts weren’t nearly loud enough.

Whatever label we want to slap on it, there are clear and obvious attempts by this government to erode the rule of law, upend civil liberties, hide key truths from public view, intimidate and threaten political opponents, criminalize democratic activities, and leverage crony loyalty to promote narrow interests at the expense of the public good.

I don’t care what we call it. But we need to see it for what it is and recognize the danger of continuing to be sanguine.

Secretary Hegseth is a public official. He should want to be as open as possible with the Americans who pay his salary. He is our employee. He shouldn’t need to be told by a federal court that he can’t lock journalists out or jail them for doing their jobs.

The fact he had to be told makes it clear he has contempt for the Constitutional protection afforded to a free press.

Contempt for the Constitution itself.

And, it seems, contempt for the authority of the Constitution to limit his abuses.

Hegseth and PR lackey Sean Parnell are reportedly refusing to implement Judge Friedman’s order restoring normal access to normal journalists. They’re playing games, creating process hurdles. Adding friction to prevent journalists doing their jobs. Acting in bad faith at best, behaving like Soviet criminal thugs at worst.

The questions for us are simple and the answers are troubling.

Why doesn’t our government think we are entitled to a free press? Why don’t they want us informed enough to make sound civic decisions? To possess the information necessary to hold them politically accountable via our elected representatives and at the voting booth?

Another realization is more complex and stark.

It’s always been the case that any system which succeeds at de-limiting itself will self-destruct. Having journalists walking the halls of the Pentagon has always been a good thing. It’s made many a bureaucrat and commander think twice before doing something, often realizing that if it won’t pass the test of transparency, it’s not the right thing to do.

Media intrusion occasionally has impacts that are not constructive. But on balance, we’ve benefitted from a tether that keeps official secrecy connected to material necessity. When the Pentagon has to answer hard questions, it has to think more clearly and carefully. It has to stay more faithful to the laws governing our defense.

When the Pentagon succeeds at kicking defense activity into the tall weeds, tethering official secrecy to executive vanity, unwarranted freedom from public scrutiny, or reasons/non-reasons not even shared with those who own the government and on whose behalf it acts, the environment becomes too susceptible to abuse of power.

This is when we see war crimes. Billions wasted. Mass scale fraud. Criminal mismanagement. Low readiness. And eventually, a catastrophe.

Sunshine is an effective disinfectant. This Pentagon needs it more than any in modern history, and could use a good de-lousing while we’re at it.

But in the near term, Senate Armed Services Committee members Wicker, Fischer, Cotton, Sheehy, Rounds, Ernst, Sullivan, Cramer, Scott, Tuberville, Mullin, Budd, Schmitt, and Banks need to get a leash on the gorilla they’ve let loose.

If it’s more important to Pete to be Soviet than to obey binding federal court judgements, the Senate should oblige him with an impeachment so he can relocate to Moscow and get access to better Vodka.

Tony is an independent writer with experience in national defense.