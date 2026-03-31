The Radar

The Radar

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Winston Smith (Proletariat)'s avatar
Winston Smith (Proletariat)
6d

https://darryllamarkwright.substack.com/p/public-affairs-zampolit?r=wpdsx&utm_medium=ios&shareImageVariant=overlay

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1 reply by Tony Carr
Alexander Hirtle's avatar
Alexander Hirtle
6dEdited

Thank you for providing the full opinion. Although I agree with much that the judge put forth, it was unclear if the reporters from The Times were actually stripped of their access. The opinion made it sound as if they declined to sign acknowledgement and then returned their credential in protest. Has The Times applied for additional credentials to get back in the room, and been declined? I understand the idea of not wanting an echo chamber, but this would have been more impactful if there was something about reputable entities being barred. Or maybe I missed it!

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