The Radar

The Radar

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Jim Edmonds's avatar
Jim Edmonds
4d

Thank you so much for remembering that day and the Airmen who lost their lives that day. I’m a retired Air Force intelligence officer and civilian. One lesson we did learn from that day was if we can move digits, we don’t have to deploy people in harm’s way. Among those killed that day were colleagues from the 30th Intelligence Squadron who were assigned to the Contingency Airborne Reconnaissance System (CARS)-1 from Langley AFB. They were billeted in Khobar Towers and many friends of mine were hurt and wore Purple Hearts the rest of their careers. A few died. Why? Because until that day, those intelligence professionals and their supporting communications personnel always deployed to analyze and exploit data transmitted from the U-2 via tethered, line of site communications. After that horrific tragedy, extraordinary staff efforts and investments were made to build a resilient, worldwide communications infrastructure that is known as the Distributed Common Ground System. Beyond Line of Site communications enabled the establishment of CONUS-based facilities housing those airmen in “reach back”, 24-7 support to the fielded forces in harm’s way. While it doesn’t address the many valid issues you highlighted in your article, it is a “lesson learned”, albeit at a steep price in those lost that day.

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Ken Tisdale's avatar
Ken Tisdale
6d

We have not learned. See Iran.

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