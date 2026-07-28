The Radar

The Radar

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Peter Chapla's avatar
Peter Chapla
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I appreciate your viewpoint and clearly you are not a fan of Secretary Hegseth. I appreciate your candor. There was one sentence in your article that caught my attention.

“By officers and NCOs who are expertly trained, ethically impeccable,”

So I have a question for you. Do you think all the officers you’ve served with or under are “ethically impeccable?”

I ask because some of us who served have experienced leaders who are the opposite of ethically impeccable. Who put service members up for awards they clearly don’t rate (Purple Heart for example) in a misguided effort to be a peacock and be the center of attention. And the NCOs and enlisted ask legitimate questions about the incident. Men who witnessed the incident as clearly not under the guidelines for the awarding of a Purple Heart. Who make statements to verify an incident where absolute carelessness and willful ignorance led to unexploded ordnance injuring the negligent service member. And not life threatening injuries either.

Ethically impeccable officers. Yes, I can agree we strive for that. We should. But the reality is we have all experienced peacocks and narcissists who talk a good game and make really bad unethical decisions that are not lost on those we officers lead.

Thanks for reminding us all about the importance of striving to be ethically impeccable for those we have the privilege of leading. Very thoughtful article, thanks for sharing.

Live today well.

(St Francis DeSales)

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