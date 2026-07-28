In the old days, the immediate reward for graduating from US Air Force pilot training was a couple of weeks wandering in the woods of Eastern Washington. The objective was to learn basic survival skills.

To truly learn survival skills, you have to suspend reality just enough to trigger survival instincts and the bigger circle of adjacent behaviors that take over when we remember how to be less civilized animals.

Sleeping when you’re frozen cold or leaning against a tree. Eating things that would normally induce vomiting, and finding them supremely delicious.

But just as we can’t break our addiction to prohibitively expensive weapons until we’re too broke to have a choice, you can’t make yourself think in survival terms until you get into the right headspace. You need anguish and futility in cascading waves until you feel a touch of desperation.

Getting into that space means getting stripped down to bare misery and wallowing there. Instructors lay the foundation. They make sure you’re tired, hungry, and generally discouraged. Mother Nature takes care of the rest, and she works in myriad ways.

Share

One glorious day, during one of our endless contrived hikes designed to induce exhaustion and teach basic land navigation, we found ourselves astride a minor conundrum. In a column of six stretching 15 yards from front to back, we were halted by what seemed like an impassable thicket. We had two options we couldn’t discuss, since keeping quiet was part of the simulated gambit.

Go around, which meant wading through swampy muck of unknown depth and duration. Or go through, which meant chopping and shoving through a thicket where we’d likely get bitten by critters, scratched by thorns, and wander off course.

Steve was leading the march. It was his decision. I was all the way at the back and had no say. And that was okay. In any military situation, someone makes a decision and everyone else carries it out. That system works because everyone trusts everyone else.

I trusted Steve’s judgment. Not because I knew him all that well, but because I was entitled to assume he was a smart and conscientious professional with the interests of the whole team at heart.

Into the thicket we went.

Within a few minutes, Mother Nature was helping us learn again. Arriving at a fallen tree, Steve climbed up, swinging one leg over, then the other, then dismounted. Then Marc, then Paul, then Dean, then the other guy whose name slips my mind.

Then it was my turn. With all the grace of a pregnant yak, I completed the necessary gymnastics, grasshooper-fueled sinews stretching and trembling, yet up to the task. And as I came down the other side, I was suddenly aware that someone was howling at the top of their lungs. Every creature in the Pacific Northwest was frozen by the sheer volume of the shriek. Every record scratched and stopped playing.

I then suddenly became aware of two more things.

The person going berserk was me. And I was going berserk because my whole body felt like someone had set it on fire and then used a serving fork to put out the flames.

Turned out Steve had accidentally and unknowingly kicked a hornet’s nest as he came down the far side of the tree. It had taken the hornets a minute to wake up and get fully pissed off. Just enough time for me to arrive. 18 stings later, I added a new layer to my survival story and impressed myself with a barbaric yawp for the ages.

A few moments later, as we arrived at the far side of the thicket, I began outlining my various grievances. Steve’s sardonic reply somehow managed to package itself in enough wit to make me unfurrow my brow in mirthful surprise and forget my agony for a few nanoseconds.

“I guess it’s like when you go to the bar with your friends. The first guy orders, the last guy pays.”

This was funny because Steve had no moral culpability for my injuries.

It’s less funny when someone kicks the hornets nest on purpose, knowing someone else will get stung.

I happened to have a decent vantage point in the latter part of 2002 when deployment orders started flowing to support preparation for the invasion of Iraq. Months before any debate culminated, defense leaders were anticipating, posturing, and setting the conditions to execute.

What was in those orders? Force protection. Base defense. Base operating support. Forward command and control. Sensors, relays, and communications. Everything it would take to prepare for the most likely response from the adversary and third parties, and enough to buy down risk of the most dangerous response possibilities.

Deployed forces were shifted and realigned. It was a careful orchestration reflecting serious, professional analysis, planning, and decision making.

And it was normal. The minimum expectation.

I can’t tell you whether or to what extent such a readiness phase existed before the commencement of Epic Fury. Nor can anyone else other than the Secretary of Defense. The details will remain classified longer than necessary, for reasons mainly invalid.

But experience tells me such a process did not occur, at least not in the manner we would normally conduct it. The evidence we can see suggests a rushed readiness phase that did not allow time to get our assets under better protection. We’ve all seen the photos of aircraft blown up on ramps, to include a collector’s item E-3 Sentry that is few-of-a-kind and has been under constant deployment demand since 1991.

I’m reminded of Napoleon’s false sense of urgency at Waterloo. Time pressure distorted his reasoning, causing him to rationalize away what he knew would be the enemy’s utterly predictable and oft-predicted response. He was able to fail also because he had created a command climate disinterested in healthy challenge or dissent to his ideas.

Lesser reported about Epic Fury is that our allies had no idea what we were about to do, and thus did not evacuate or properly warn civilians or commercial operators. They’re a little sore about that, which partially explains their curbed enthusiasm to jump hip deep into helping us navigate a nightmare we created at their expense.

But most painfully, we’re also aware American servicemembers have lost their lives to retaliatory attacks on bases around the region.

If my hunch about readiness is correct, these losses were preventable. I’m not the only one who thinks so.

Share

There will be loss of life in the violence of war. We cannot swerve it and no one disputes it.

But when Americans raise their hands and volunteer to serve, this is not a license for defense leaders and executives to falsely eulogize and falsely honor their sacrifices with lithe phraseology like “they knew what they were getting into.”

They know what they’re getting into, and under what conditions.

Volunteers assume, rightly, that they will be led competently. By officers and NCOs who are expertly trained, ethically impeccable, and relentless in securing for them whatever they need to establish and exploit a decisive advantage over our enemies.

They assume, as we need them to, that our leaders will never spend their lives cheaply or place them in harm’s way without the absolute necessity to do so.

We’ve run afoul of that ethos many times in this century. Perhaps never more flagrantly than under the reckless and inept ditch-driving of Pete Hegseth.

As we acquiesced to Israel and blitzed Iranian airspace, the totally predictable and oft-predicted response happened. Iran counter-attacked our bases in the region.

One base in Kuwait was not properly hardened against such counterattacks despite their foreseeability and explicit foreknowledge of the problem. Six people died as a result.

Someone is responsible for that. Someone needs to be accountable for that.

In this video, a member of Congress suggests Hegseth should be accountable.

In the absence of a better explanation, which only Hegseth could provide, I agree the buck stops with him.

He doesn’t agree, of course. So we watch him engage in his standard antagonistic, dismissive, whining sneer.

But with every performative grunt and overcompensating whinge, he only cements the prevalent view that he is more miscast ingenue than sturdy leader. He doesn’t get the core basics of his job.

Share

In recent days, Republicans have started adding their names to the long list of Democrats who have lost whatever molecular confidence they ever had in Hegseth. The current pause in bombing goes against his advice and is politically embarrassing as he loses his desperate grip on a role he never should have been allowed near.

Watching the testimony, it strikes me just how little Pete gets how these things work. As in, how it works when people die because of your decisions, and the general public expects an explanation.

In these moments, the principal either has to take the spear personally, catch it and spear someone else with it, or open an investigation that gives the spear nothing to hit until it lands in the tall weeds.

If the principal fails to select an option, it is selected for him.

Hegseth wears this. He will wear it around his neck like a rotting albatross for the rest of his days. He missed his one chance to provide a story that made sense, choosing instead to jostle and bicker.

The names of war dead are quickly forgotten in our society. But the names of buffoons who get people killed from swivel chairs are branded onto the national conscience. Those names become permanent scars when sacrifice is cheapened by a flippant and disrespectful lack of remorse or the barest sense of contrite deference.

Whether he had anything close to full knowledge or participated in the specific decision that left these solders sitting ducks is immaterial. My sense is that Hegseth is too insecure to even take the step of shifting blame, as that would mean someone else made a decision, which would admit he’s not in direct command of every molecule of activity. One problem with making it about yourself is that it’s all about you when it goes wrong too.

Of course he doesn’t get any of this. He’s spent very little time reflecting upon what leadership means or how it works.

What I don’t understand and will never forgive is that there is not a ditch full of the bodies of generals and admirals who went down swinging, refusing to be complicit. Our flag officers are taking gutlessness to new lows, and fostering doubt about the capacity to rebuild what Hegseth is destroying.

But bear no doubt, soldiers died in Epic Fury because we were operationally stupid. He is the responsible and accountable agent.

Hegseth should have been impeached and removed for this alone, and would have been fired before the chance could be had in anything like normal times. I suspect he might still be fired by the President or removed by the Senate if it becomes an opportunity for someone who can vindicate a key interest by pursuing it.

That would be a small measure of justice and a giant mercy for American defense. Because this guy has not the first clue what he is doing.

Military, there is a cardinal sin here. You don’t kick the hornets nest until you’re ready. If you can’t get ready, you don’t kick it.

What you don’t do EVER is get in such a hurry that you accept unjustified risk to other people so you can kick it a dozen times before they’ve got their guard up.

It’s unforgivable if true. And I believe it is true. Because no one but Hegseth has anything to gain by lying about it, and he lies so prolifically that it would be illogical to assume otherwise.

Hegseth is killing the chicken to get the egg. We’ve lost our regional posture, decades of engagement, billions in infrastructure, and all of our allies. All so he could rush in where angels fear to tread, taking trusting volunteers along with him to pay the price.

If Congress is as serious as it should be hearings and subpoenas. Call witnesses, including the commanders involved. Let them tell their story to Americans at large.

Because as one of the survivors said, this is too important for the standard shenanigans. We need to learn, which starts with owning our mistakes.