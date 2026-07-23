When McChrystal speaks, it pays to listen. His wisdom is hard-earned. His sense of duty is totally internalized and authentic.

He’s hearing some of the noises he associates with prior observations of civil war. He wants to warn us about that. He’s concerned that Americans might talk themselves into levels of enmity yielding far more horrific outcomes than they understand.

Check out this clip. I found it thought-provoking.



He wants us to understand nothing is impossible, and to start thinking more clearly about the behaviors we’re maladapting into.

I agree with McChrystal that the American mood music has turned dark. I agree with him we can’t ignore it.

But I disagree that we’re at the stage where we need to be gravely concerned about Civil War, the Sequel.

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That doesn’t mean I think it’s an unserious idea. So let me explain why I think the fears expressed by some are overblown.

First we have to remember a key truth of American life at this moment in time.

When Americans are connecting with national narratives, surveyed or polled on their sentiments about fellow Americans at national or societal level, they generally think everything is going straight to Hell.

Everyone is immoral and getting more craven by the minute, it seems. Divisions appear stark. Crime, drugs, and illegal immigration feel pervasive and unsolvable.

Dogs and cats are living together. People are eating the dogs and the cats!

But when they are asked about their neighbors, communities, and towns, the answer comes back different. Americans think the people they live with are moral, kind, and tolerant. We generally believe people are reacting to the challenges of our day and age by becoming more empathetic, open, and supportive.

We love our neighbors. We hate the vaguely defined, generic others who aren’t bothering us, but seem to be a problem.

That divergence between the national and local pictures is the key to where we are. It’s also the key to how we get out of it.

The reason for national sentiment being negative is not supernatural. We’re fed narratives that encourage us to fear and doubt one another. The frustration of living in a failing macroeconomic system with entrenched inequality and metastasizing sludge makes us want to be pissed off. Professional malcontents and demagogues supply bogeymen.

The reason for local sentiment being negative is also not supernatural. Direct contact and close observation melt prejudices and foster partnerships. Communities look out for one another. The people in our neighborhood or town are our people. We go with them and for them as a team. Mutual support keeps everyone safer than going it alone, and Americans get that.

There’s an old theory that the more people travel internationally, the less we go to war. It’s the same principle. Touring a strange land reveals it’s not strange at all. The food and architecture and language might be different. People might look different, worship a different deity, and drink a different beer.

But at the end of the day, they’re just like us. They work, they look after their families. They go to sporting events and concerts. Once in a while, they dream of a better future. But they have our same hopes and vulnerabilities.

America is a vast and multi-cultural multitude of worlds. We’re susceptible to suggestions that those people over there ain’t like us. And when we open our minds to that idea, we’re susceptible to believing their differentness makes them blameworthy.

But in our communities, we don’t think like that. And when we spend time simmering down with our neighbors, we regain our senses. Radicalization fades.

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At the end of the day, we don’t hate one another enough to start killing our neighbors. Culture war, even with the nuclear heat of constant propaganda fueled by our resident malignants, is not enough to change that.

History suggests that even mutually ambivalent countrymen only become violent toward one another for one reason, and that’s widespread deprivation created by persistently adverse economic conditions. Yes, once over the line into enmity, they will adopt other reasons to sustain it. But at the root of it all is the moral injury of feeling unable to survive despite doing the right things.

Which leads to doing the wrong things, which pisses off the people still doing the right things even more. Eventually, everyone starts looking for a pitchfork.

Once they have their pitchforks, they don’t go house to house taking out their frustration on the kindred poor. They head for the palaces and mansions.

If America is to have a future meltdown, it’s most likely to arise from an eat the rich scenario. When enough people turn off the TV, change the channel, or stop clicking the bait, more truth about our socioeconomic decline and its authors could burn through the ongoing curtain barrage of non-factual, red button marginalia.

When we’re no longer being punched in the amygdala by propagandists, the foundationless fury fed by manufactured non-troversies could give way to a cold, smooth, rational form of rage. One that feeds from a deep trough of betrayal. One capable of sustaining itself in frightening ways.

Once that beast is unleashed, it tends to hunt indiscriminately. Such hunting could create enough chaotic blood and pain to give the lunatic order the cover they need to generate confusion and misdirection. If their propaganda engines re-start, that could bring us closer to civil disorder.

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But let’s not forget some core ideas.

We have a minority administration acting not with the support of but in spite of the wishes of a supermajority of Americans on most key issues. The divisive rhetoric which helped propel this group to power beguiled many with promises of the two things most ordinary Americans care about more than any other: economic opportunity at home and an end to wars abroad.

The administration has failed thus far on both fronts, and has not only burned the hands of its core voting bloc, but illustrated in painful detail the connection between starting fights overseas and economic turmoil at home.

70% of Americans agree about those things. Which signals philosophical unity. Common purpose. The potential to melt divisions by cutting through flailing and floundering attempts at distraction to join hands on fixing what matters most. The possibility to not wait for a furious future, but achieve a peaceful series of remediations in the present.

I remember walking the halls of the Pentagon as a young(er) captain. I’d walk past colonels and 1 or 2 star generals. In the field, these would have been towering figures. Big dogs. In the Pentagon, they were just part of the same folder-ferrying, PowerPoint ninja underclass inhabited by mere mortals, including captains.

So instead of a piercing glare subtly signaling condescending superiority and inviting professional deference, they would just look at me with a slight grin and a knowing nod, as if to say “we’re all in this together.”

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That’s America these days. Washington seems like a dumpster fire. The dummy boxes we hang on our walls and plop on our laps are conveyors for the worst and most statistically remote happenings in a mainly tranquil and workaday nation.

We’re instructed to feel bad, to resent, to be pissed off. But then we pass Joe at the Publix or stop for a chat with Nancy while we mow adjacent lawns. A few seconds of humanity brings us back to center.

We’re all in this together.

I’m optimistic we can avoid what so many seem these days to be wish casting for with loose talk of horrors they can’t possibly fathom.

Because we still love our neighbors. We still cherish the safety of our communities. We still smile and greet one another. There is still a feeling that someone else is trying to create or exaggerate problems that we’re unified in mainly ignoring.

Church pews, baseball bleachers, pool loungers, and roller coaster queues are still teeming with countrymen who see themselves as such, and who mainly tend to shrug and chuckle at the folly of Washington as they sip a beer together and flip the bratwurst.

Look no further than the World Cup for a superb example of the warmth and hospitality of ordinary Americans. FIFA tried its best to ruin the whole thing. Instead, Scots are ready to open a Samuel Adams brewery in Glasgow. Anchorage sold and re-stocked Messi jerseys at a Buenos Aires pace. Orlando was a sea of Brazilian yellow. And of course, tens of thousands of visitors went home sporting the red, white, and blue of the US men’s team.

We won over the world. If we can do that, we can surely continue to win over ourselves.

Still, like I said, McChrystal’s concern can’t be dismissed out of hand. There’s a particular reason, which he touches on in his remarks about risks to civil liberties.

The current administration is not simply taking a maverick or non-conformist approach to governance. That would be refreshing, and is what many voted for.

They’re attacking the system. Weakening institutions. Breaking laws and melting norms. Testing safeguards and finding them corroded and inadequate. Starting wars without permission. Binding and committing our nation to others without consent while removing us from alliances that have become part of who we are. All without explaining themselves.

My focus is defense. Yesterday, I watched a defense secretary testify under oath. The purpose of oversight is to represent the general public. To ask our questions. To make government accountable to us.

In response to reasonable questions deserving of answers before we hand over money faster than we can print it for a war we didn’t authorize, this cabinet official obfuscated, evaded, called a sitting US Senator -- elected by the people -- “deranged” for asking questions, and publicly defamed a predecessor who rendered a half century of honorable public service in uniform and beyond.

That’s one example of countless since January of ‘25. It’s not reasonable disagreement on differing visions for America. It’s a movement that won’t stipulate to the results of free and fair elections after being caught red-handed trying to undo those results.

It’s a movement labeling fellow Americans terrorists and domestic enemies for the sin of having different opinions. A movement clearly intent on quitting America while attempting to copy and paste its greatness to another project.

That’s not how representative government works. It bears no resemblance to our Constitutionality or shared commitment to the rule of law. To start messing with this stuff is like an ape sitting atop a 55-gallon drum of kerosene while playing with matches.

As empowered people use every opportunity to chip away at popular confidence in our system of government, we do have reason to worry about the lack of a proper and responsible reaction from those who represent us.

Hegseth raising unwarranted fears about the intent and earnestness of public officials without a shred of evidence to support doing so is not just a dishonor, but official misconduct. We need to start seeing such examples remediated by legal and Constitutional processes that exist to protect us in such moments.

Power we don’t use, we lose. So we need our Reps to use it on our behalf, regardless of factional or otherwise petty loyalties. We need to see a country-first movement within elected government, not as a vague future project that arrives just in time to sweep up the rubble.

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If these guys succeed too much at impairing our system of government, we will not just lose whatever we were getting from its operation. We will also lose its protections. Free speech. Freedom of worship. Due process. The right to keep and bear arms. A free press that, while largely captured by billionaires and propagandists, is no less essential and no less in urgent need of restoration.

Most of all, we will lose representation. Some say we have already. We have the same number of House Reps we had in 1911 with triple the population. Unchecked lobbying and dark money have done a lot to dilute our voice.

But to lose it altogether invites the unthinkable thought McChrystal is thinking about.

I’m not sanguine. But I’m not wringing my hands either.

Because the thing is, when you wrestle with a pig, you lose. You get muddy and wallow in filth. The pig humiliates and probably injures you, then jaunts away smiling.

Americans can never and will never be forcibly ruled or intimidated into giving away their rights. We are nothing else if not stubborn, obstinate, and unruly. We are chaotic good in our good moments and chaotic neutral at other times. But we are always chaotic.

If any government passes within a country mile of being dumb enough to attempt a general overreach of its authority in a manner that triggers the irrepressible American urge to see and neutralize threats to liberty, the result will not be good. It’s a pilot light that never stops flickering. Except when someone turns on the stove, a whole block of a neighborhood detonates.

Because America combines two things in its character no other people or nation ever has. First, the capacity to be unified by the presence of a common adversary. Second, a deeply-felt and unshakeable belief in the exceptional goodness of that for which it stands.

The response to attempted weakening of that for which we stand is to increase our patronage of institutions, not to quit on them. Call, email, and write your legislators. Tell them you respect Stan McChrystal and would like them to watch the attached video themselves. Then to act appropriately, regardless of faction or chosen label.

Register to vote. Write and speak. Join groups that reflect your values. Attend council meetings. Inject your wisdom.

Because real wisdom doesn’t come from salesmen, political or otherwise. It resides in the souls of ordinary people.

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If America comes first, nothing can touch it.

We’ve proven in recent times that even a house divided can remain standing.

We’ve proven that we love the reality of one another more than we hate or fear the imaginary apparitions relentlessly broadcast by others upon the walls of our minds.

What remains is for us to raise our voices together. Reassure ourselves that we’re more together than not. Exercise the civic muscle that is assumed in our way of life, and makes other muscles irrelevant.

Because when we open ourselves up and communicate, it exposes how many others feel the same.

TC is an independent writer, American veteran, and former retail operations director.