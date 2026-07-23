The Radar

The Radar

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Mary Ann McGee's avatar
Mary Ann McGee
4d

Where I grew up, we didn’t ask, know, or care about what a friend’s dad did for a living. No one wanted to know about anything other than who you were as a person. Maybe who they voted for is complicated, maybe they voted differently than I did, but they are the same person, wanting mostly the same things for their family that I want, and I can’t bring myself to hate them. Yes we’re in a bad place but the only way out is together. Divided we won’t make it out alive, not that different from the military, I would assume. Thank you for reminding people of who they are, but also that by any definition of a person, we are more alike than different. When we vote in November we can change things, but we can change things today if we don’t dwell on the details of a past vote and instead treat each person as the individual that they are.

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Winston Smith (Proletariat)'s avatar
Winston Smith (Proletariat)
3d

…”However, there’s difference with distinction when assessing McChrystal as being right, or just being the right (palatable) medium to address people’s issues in mistaking their delayed discomfort for stability”…

https://darryllamarkwright.substack.com/p/severity-in-stoicisms-limitations?r=wpdsx&utm_medium=ios&shareImageVariant=overlay

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