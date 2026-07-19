The Blue Angels were practicing in Pensacola the other day. Part of the standard show includes a “sneak pass.” This involves using one aircraft to bait the crowd into focusing in a particular direction so another aircraft can approach from behind, close to the speed of sound, and rock everyone’s world with a thunderous low pass.

It’s a favorite and a crowd-pleaser. It gives spectators an idea of the fear felt by adversaries and the spirit surging in the hearts of soldiers when American airpower arrives on-scene.

When I first saw the videos and media reports about how this recent practice session went wrong, I assumed it was a badly planned and/or badly executed sneak pass, as many outlets reported.

That would have made it a clearly unsafe act creating a potentially lethal situation for spectators on Pensacola Beach. That kind of error is vanishingly rare for the Blue Angels, and would have warranted concern.

But after talking to a few friends and looking at the detail more closely, this was not a sneak pass at all. It was an insane and deliberately reckless act of deviating from arrival circling maneuvers to buzz the beach on purpose.

We know this for three reasons.

First, this aircraft was flown by the number three left wing pilot, and that is not the position which conducts the sneak pass or is authorized for extremely low flight.

Second, the commander of the unit stated in an interview after news of the incident broke that the pilot made a mistake during arrival circling maneuvers. Overflying a beach at an altitude below 50 feet in a steep turn is not a “mistake” a pilot makes when setting up for approach. It’s purposeful. The commander knew that, which means he lied. More on that in a few.

Third, the pilot turned on his smoke generator. You don’t do that when approaching to land. You don’t do that by mistake. You do it when you’re performing.

This pilot was hot-dogging. Forget what the liars in the chain-of-command say. Forget what pundits and “influencers” say. He was screwing around. I’d bet my mortgage he knew someone on that beach personally. His actions should carry severe consequences. Instead, he’s being regaled as “cool” and treated as some kind of victim by politicians.

Sometimes, the line separating “cool” from “tragic” is hard to discern. In aviation, it’s clearly identifiable, but razor thin and crossable in a nanosecond. This guy danced that line. He risked the lives of fellow Americans in doing so.

Luckily, no one got hurt. But before the Navy could conduct an investigation, the service’s acting secretary declared there would be no consequences for anyone involved.

Pete Hegseth then did what he does, celebrating the serious safety breach and mocking anyone reacting with reasonable concern.

I spent the last few days thinking there wasn’t much I could add to what I’ve already said about this issue the previous two times Sec. Hegseth abused his authority to excuse unsafe aviation operations.

But maybe there is. Because the discussion is pissing me off even more than the idiocy which triggered it, if that’s even possible.

A few observations.

1. There is absolutely no excuse for this. None.

In the 3.5 decades I’ve been paying close attention, it’s the most reckless breach of flight discipline I’ve seen that did not result in a fatality.

Skipper of the Blue Angels says the pilot “found himself in an unsafe situation.”

That is a load of horseshit. He didn’t “find himself” there. He put himself there, along with hundreds of civilians who were in an unsafe situation without their consent or knowledge.

This Captain compounds the pathology of this incident and damages the Blue Angels by saying words he knows are rubbish. He knows this pilot wasn’t cleared for or even in the right phase of flight for going anywhere near that beach.

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You don’t misjudge a maneuver and end up directly over sunbathers. Misjudgement would bring you a few hundred feet closer to the shoreline than permitted. But to end up directly over a crowd of people in this situation is a presumptively deliberate maneuver. Let a proper investigation rebut that presumption.

These guys have standoff rules. Those rules allow for misjudgement without endangering lives on the ground. What you see in this video is something else.

Had it been a mistaken overshoot, the pilot could have aborted when he recognized it, rolled wings level, and climbed out of the situation. He didn’t. Because he knew what he was doing.

But in all this discussion of his flight path, everyone is focused on a lateral deviation. The infinitely more serious breach is the vertical one.

This guy could not have been more than 40 feet off the ground. From one of the more distant camera angles, you can see he’s in a medium-g turn (he could have pulled more and gotten off the beach more rapidly, another clue) and the vortices from his down wingtip are creating a straight, neatly aligned seam of eddy currents on the water’s surface below. This suggests he was within a vortex radius of the surface.

At the estimated speed and g he was operating, that radius is about 37 feet.

It breaks so many rules, both internal to the Blue Angels and universal to aviation safety, that an investigation is only required to document what is already obvious.

Someone’s going to tell me the Blue Angels are permitted to fly low passes at 50 feet. That’s true, provided the aircraft is wings level, has no vector toward the crowd, and is meeting safe standoff distance. That low pass is flown by a particular pilot during a particular segment of the performance profile. Not by this pilot while circling for arrival. The fact he was outside the team’s rules means he is also at odds with FAA regulations on minimum flight altitude. Not that this toothless and toxic administration will do anything about that.

But let’s at least expect honesty from commanders when they explain stuff.

This dude didn’t fall out of some abstract armchair in the furniture of the universe and spontaneously arrive 40 feet from human beings at 400-450 knots in 90 degrees of bank.

He’s among the most precise pilots in the world. He didn’t misjudge. He played horseshoes with a hand grenade. He put many people at the mercy of fortune and physics. A slip of the thumb, a few popped rivets, a wayward seagull.

Would not have taken more than a nudge of happenstance to turn Pensacola into Omaha Beach.

Which brings me to another point.

2. The Navy chain of command is culpable for dereliction of duty if he isn’t properly investigated. It’s not enough for a CO to say this was unsafe. People are giving that CO credit for being courageous.

All due respect, he’s not even doing his job. He’s lip-syncing. When the next one of these debacles results in charred and pulverized human remains floating in the shallows, he will be morally culpable along with every commander above him, up to and including the commander-in-chief.

Declaring that an unsafe act was committed but there will be no consequences because some jackass bureaucrat has decreed it is not courage. It’s submission. It’s yielding to unwarranted authority because otherwise, you might lose your job.

But this CO already lost his job. If you’re a commander who does not have the authority to make safety-related personnel decisions within your unit, you are not in command. There is no use in perpetuating the fantasy that you are.

Safety is the most basic and fundamental responsibility of any commanding officer. Deliver it. If someone tries to stop you from doing so, that’s a hill worth dying on.

If it were me or many others I’ve known, things would be unfolding differently.

I would ground this pilot and decertify him until investigation was done. No one in my charge would sign an aeronautical order authorizing him to fly until he was recertified.

Moreover, I would refer him for a psych eval. Because a risk this extreme reflects a wanton disregard for his own life and that of others. I would want to disqualify sociopathy and/or suicidality. At very least, I would want someone to psychologically re-baseline this guy and make sure he retains the appropriate attitude toward risk to be a demonstration pilot.

Whether some shitbird up the chain would subsequently countermand my authority would not be my concern. When you start thinking that way, you make the wrong decisions.

If anyone still needs to be told, authority is a use-it-or-lose-it prospect. When you have authority to do a thing, and you know it is the thing that needs doing, you do it. You document it.

If you don’t use your authority, you’re signaling to someone else that you don’t understand the value or importance of your role or the authority that comes with it. You don’t understand the law of the jungle.

They will fill the vacuum. They will take your authority for themselves. Because you gave it to them.

So don’t give it away. Because you don’t just break your own role. You break the system. You set the next guy up for a diminished version of your role.

If someone comes along and fires you for using your authority, so be it. The error isn’t getting yourself fired. It’s rationalizing that you should remain in a job that doesn’t mean enough to you, which suggests you were miscast to begin with.

3. When it comes to aviation safety, Pete Hegseth and his cabal are lunatics. Hegseth is going to get people killed. Every time he encourages unsafe aviation, we inch closer to a major disaster. He is daring pilots to one-up each other.

This loop ends in homicide. History is all we need for that conclusion.

It is no longer surprising to see Hegseth using his position to model and encourage recklessness. Risking the lives of others to feel powerful is consistent with arrogance.

But as pilots know, arrogance in aviation is what dries the ink on a death warrant. Flat-hatting invites the grim reaper to the show.

Hegseth likes to call himself SecWar. But he sucks at war, which requires a lot more than protein shakes and bloodlust.

In our drive to comprehend his senseless chaos and ineptitude, we have made Hegseth more complicated than he is. This dude is just a bullshit artist. He tried that skillset in many venues and failed. Then he discovered Fox News, where bullshit is king. He fit right in.

He now brings that skillset to national defense. He is SecBS.

His priority is bullshit. Beards. Waistlines. Pro-theocracy Sunday school lessons in the Pentagon. Assuming his own testosterone deficiency is a problem for everyone else. Etc Etc Etc.

In any moment, you can predict his next move by asking what response will be most clearly understood as bullshit by decent and sensible observers.

The aviation community watches dumbass pilots risk lives to prove their hotdog is the best hotdog. Professionals recoil in disgusted shock. Hegseth wonders to himself what response would make them say “wow this is bullshit” and then does that move.

He tells the idiots to carry on. Bullshitters of the world unite and rejoice.

This is where responsible people should step in. Not Uncle Chester in the White House. He’s oblivious.

I mean the Admirals. Their whole job is to be responsible.

“But TC, it might cost them something.” No. It WILL cost them something. That’s the definition of being responsible. It’s about taking care of others by doing what is right, sometimes at a cost to yourself.

Otherwise, you end up complicit in Hegseth’s eventual airshow mass casualty event.

SecBS won’t care. He’ll blame the “low-T pilot” and the “woke commander” and move on to clubbing baby seals.

On the other hand, you, Admiral so-and-so, will be as culpable as your conscience permits. Which maybe isn’t much.

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In 2010, a friend of mine turned himself and his three crewmates into a smoking hole while practicing for an airshow. He had normalized breaking rules that existed for good reason, and had already been written in the blood of others.

The initial questions in the investigation rapidly exposed just how massive an iceberg of risk existed. The story was way worse than it seemed at first.

In that case, the chain of command was guilty of over-trust and neglect. They were not aware of the extent and severity of his showboating.

In this case, we have a chain of command fully aware of several incidents of flouting safety limits. They’re choosing fealty to an appointed lord over their duty to country.

They’re not even asking the most basic questions before closing the book. Did this pilot know anyone on that beach? Has he ever been disciplined for safety breaches before? Does he have anyone in the chain of command in his pocket?

When it all goes terribly wrong, that chain of command won’t be merely negligent. They’ll have been criminally reckless in allowing an unsafe culture to entrench.

In conclusion, I recommend against attending airshows until this conduct gets reined in.

I recommend the Senate rein this conduct in.

I also recommend field grade officers exercise their moral courage. The Captain in this scenario seems to be harboring an impulse to call a spade a spade, but ends up calling it a spoon, diminishing himself in the process.

Flag officers having had their spines surgically removed, it falls to others to do their jobs.

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TC is an independent writer and experienced military pilot who commanded a flying squadron. He is a graduate of the US Air Force’s Safety Board President Course and has investigated aircraft accidents as both a pilot and maintenance expert.