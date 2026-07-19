The Radar

The Radar

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Brian Clark's avatar
Brian Clark
4d

100% spot on TC. Recklessness all through the chain of command for not taking action. You have to exhibit moral courage even at the risk of career. Guaranteed that hegseth would be the first to cast blame in the event of catastrophic failure resulting in a mass casualty event, disavowing his rules be damned response to this ridiculously dangerous display of stupidity by that pilot. The entire team should have the guts to demand the pilot be removed from the team immediately, consequences be damned. I would not fly with anyone showing the level of callous disregard for people on the ground. He can’t be trusted to fly within the parameters established to ensure maximum safety for everyone.

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Luis Linares's avatar
Luis Linares
4d

I was a butterbar when, after repeated safety warnings, that reckless O-6 crashed his B-52 into the ground at Fairchild, taking all his crew with him. I don't know what else to say about the highly underqualified, bigoted little man currently playing toy soldiers and military video games, while pretending to be SECDEF. The Senate "yes" votes are guilty of very dangerous negligence that counties to out service members and civilians at great risk.

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