I.

Today’s new theory is that the spines of military officers are thickened by indoctrination and tactical combat before eroding as their moral immune systems come under cascading attack by political and bureaucratic infections.

By the time they reach multi-star level, they’ve degenerated into an amoebic state, changing shape as necessary to survive in shifting political environments but unable to stiffen their once sturdy backbones. For that, we must look to junior officers who remain morally healthy and uncorrupted.

If my theory is true, we must act to remediate this epidemic by reducing political exposure and rewarding moral courage.

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II.

In the years since I started mouthing off about the US Air Force, many a spit-balling armchair theorist has suggested I must have become embittered after being passed over for promotion.

The truth is the exact opposite. I was being fast-tracked for Colonel, which was what I had previously wanted. Until I commanded a squadron and realized the authority I was supposed to hold commensurate with my responsibility had been given away by predecessors. Squadron command was a husk of what it had been before.

The people were amazing. Not being able to properly support and enable them was dispiriting.

That realization came early in my tour, and gave me time to think and observe more broadly. That’s when I noticed that I didn’t want my boss’s job, or his boss’s job. Colonels were repeater beacons for authority from the military c-suite, nothing more.

The latitude and freedom I had as a major and lieutenant colonel were greater than I would have as a colonel or brigadier general. I calculated a strong probability I would flame out and regret my decision if I stayed.

Once that thought took hold, my heart and conscience opened a bit more, and I could feel what my beloved family felt but would never have said out loud. That they were not excited about 3-4 moves in 5 years. Multiple high schools. Uncertainty. Lost relationships and abridged joys. All for the sake of something I was no longer eager to be a part of. All for the sake of being more muzzled and less relevant.

And that was that. I’ve never regretted it for a second.

Since then, one of the working propositions I’ve played with concerns what has become of the colonel in our Air Force and military more generally. I write about it from time to time. Here’s an example that attracted a lot of readership and engagement.

I think that article resonates with people for reasons connected to Maj. Jason Watson’s recent example of civil disobedience.

Let me explain what I mean, and share another example you are less likely to have heard about.

III.

In the past quarter century, there have been numerous examples of apparently unlawful activity involving our military forces.

Detainee abuse at Abu Ghraib.

Use of cluster munitions in residential areas in Iraq.

Drone targeting of US citizens abroad.

Double-tap strikes.

Official cover for the denial of quarter.

Attacking Iran without legal approval.

Attacking Venezuela without legal approval.

Officers struck from promotion lists without the legal process.

Each of these implicates scaled resource flows, scaled participation by many people and units, and the coordination/approval of numerous senior officers and civilians.

We’ve also had our commander-in-chief threaten to use the military to commit genocide, cut water supplies, and target other life-sustaining infrastructure.

Connect these notorious examples of lawless official misconduct with the standing duty of military officers to question the legality of orders.

Not all orders. Not even vague or murky orders. But if a reasonable person would think an order was directing a crime or was clearly violating a law, the burden shifts from command obedience to Constitutional obedience.

And yet, given these many notorious examples and credible threats of more, how many officers have we seen openly questioning legality? How many generals or admirals have not just resigned or retired, but explained that they did so in protest of illegality? How many have, when directly asked in a Congressional hearing, acknowledged questioning or resisting illegality?

Zero.

We’ve had some adjacent examples. Shinseki refused to support an operational narrative contrary to his judgement. McChrystal grumbled offline about politicians. Fallon and Mattis retired early over strategic differences. Buzz Moseley pushed back on budget shenanigans until he got himself fired.

But the record reflects not a single example of a flag officer pushing back, resigning, or refusing an order based on legality. Doesn’t mean it hasn’t happened. But given the magnitude and frequency of clear illegality, particularly in the past 16 months, we should be tripping over examples. The career ditch should be full of bodies who refused to say yes when their string was pulled.

Instead, we have two majors.

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IV.

One, Watson, you’ve heard a lot about in the past couple days. He stood on the Capitol steps and stated plainly that we’re fighting unlawful wars. He’s correct. He’ll be punished for “getting political” while in uniform. He knew he would. His point is that Constitutional obedience has overridden command obedience for him, and he’s choosing to say so publicly as a signal to others.

The other, Maj. Richard Rynearson, was a pilot who refused to follow an unlawful order to participate in a drone strike. He questioned the legality of the order and when his questions were not addressed, refused to take part.

Instead of halting the strike and hearing him out, commanders simply found someone who would say yes and moved on. Rynearson was administratively sanctioned and his career hard-capped. He retired a few years later, but even before that point remained defiant and critical, not just of institutions using legal gymnastics to falsely legitimize unlawful actions, but of his fellow officers who lacked the spine to push back.

Rynearson’s example is clear-cut. It belongs in the textbook describing how civil disobedience and civil-military relationships work and don’t work.

But the USAF was careful to limit the exposure his case received. So it has not inspired as broadly as it should and little or nothing was learned at a systemic level.

Watson’s example is more broad and generalized. But it may have a more potent impact because of the publicity it is receiving.

Therein lies a conundrum. Military officers are conditioned to stay out of the limelight. Avoid the press. Stay clear of anything vaguely partisan, which these days is basically everything.

But if they choose to disobey an unlawful order discreetly, they’ll get administratively mauled and nothing will change. Whereas the possibility for publicity and reach provide incentives to take grievances public or keep quiet altogether.

Most military officers are risk averse by conditioning and all have something to lose. So more often than not, they go along or privately offer token resistance.

That is arguably a normal approach for normal times, and we are in abnormal times requiring abnormal methods. No doubt this is why Watson was disobedient in the particular manner he selected.

But here’s the bigger conundrum. The one that should have us wringing our hands while political personalities clutch at their pearls over a few unkind words from a mid-level functionary.

We have manufactured a compliant, overly obedient, overly passive, unacceptably silent senior officer corps. Never mind when their wingmen are culled for sport. These guys are complicit in illegality, and prefer that to the discomfort of saying no to an authority figure. They are no longer exercising agency commensurate with rank. They’re just using authority, and nearly all of that is passing through their hands rapidly, not originating with them.

All of which recommends to suspicion that our senior officer corps has become overly accepting of an authoritarian military model. One where civilian appointees arbitrarily redefine Constitutional duties such that any disagreement with them is criminalized and any criminal conduct is rationalized as supporting the Constitution.

That’s bullshit, of course. And dangerous for reasons you get.

But let’s not miss the signal.

The moral vacuum they’re creating is being filled by those whose courage has not yet been ground out of them or lain upon the altar of politics in exchange for another career soup bone.

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V.

This is a clue of what’s gone wrong and how to extract ourselves. If forcing officers into politically styled loyalty as they ascend in rank is creating an unduly obedient military, our reforms need to focus on recalibrating officer progression.

The narratives around this subject reflect how maladapted we’ve become. Many think Watson is a partisan hack. Others think he’s making things worse. Nearly all, myself included, reacted viscerally to seeing an officer in uniform engaging in solitary protest in a public venue.

There is far more effort spent in military and adjacent circles to resist connecting the dots between illegality and Constitutional oath-keeping than there is to seeing the picture created by their connection and reacting appropriately.

I get why.

More partisanship is not the antidote to partisan politicizing of our services. Breakdowns in military discipline don’t usually fix anything and they add the risk of vulnerability to external threats.

And yet, two things keep me in a state of conflict.

First is the distinction between contemptuous criticism and what happened here. Watson is almost certainly not chargeable under Art 88 of the UCMJ, because nothing he said was contemptuous by that article’s definition. He’ll maybe get charged with violating orders because his conduct breaks DoD policy. But nothing he said should bother anyone. Compared to the people he was criticizing, he demonstrated saintly levels of civility and factuality.

Much of the reaction (including mine at first) doesn’t notice the difference. Stating facts that happen to be political while in uniform crosses a line, but not a bright red one. Criticizing obvious illegality is not inherently partisan or even political, which is maybe the whole point.

So I’m wondering whether we’ve become so captured by an exaggerated form of civilian control that a relatively mild and constructive example of public disagreement looks worse than it is.

Second is the more disturbing reality I’ve already mentioned. A damning truth we cannot escape.

Illegal things have been done on our behalf and in our name. Yet the highest ranking officer to openly question legality isn’t wearing stars.

Majors are feeling compulsion to fill a gaping chasm of moral courage and spinal strength. Their message is something we need to hear.

Because we might be reaching the “shoot the hostage” segment of the timeline. In the comparison of harms, no matter how traditionalist we wish to be, there is a point at which silence becomes more harmful than speaking out. This is true even if the prevailing school of thought tries to stay buried in a dead paradigm where passivity and compliance were once serviceable default rules.

Or I’m totally wrong.

From what I hear, 70% of the country is deranged. After decades of rampant stupidity and theatrical grab-ass on the national stage from the alleged adults, I’m starting to see derangement as a compliment.

More likely, I am right in substance but wrong in my lack of realism. When hundreds of flag officers sat like lap dogs in a Quantico auditorium and let themselves be used as partisan stage props, any remaining expectation of principle should have dissolved.

Does kinda raise an interesting question though, doesn’t it. If generals and admirals can attend a mass partisan rally in uniform, is there still a rule against “getting all political” in uniform? Or does it depend on which tribe we’re talking about?

Maybe the new mantra is that we’ll know we’re screwed when the majors stop pushing back.

TC is an independent writer.