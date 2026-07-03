The Radar

The Radar

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matt Smith's avatar
Matt Smith
8d

"So I’m wondering whether we’ve become so captured by an exaggerated form of civilian control that a relatively mild and constructive example of public disagreement looks worse than it is." I think this can be overlooked by the casual reader. I believe this is the essence of the most recent, and not to be last, protest. In that, the civilian control pendulum has swung so far, and so aggressively in one direction, that to garner even the slightest of movement, it has to be something so profound, and visible, such as this. I thought a lot about this courageous act of defiance yesterday, and it is incredible. I have read so many comments about how he killed his career. How he is in the "FO" phase of FAFO. How he dishonored his family, etc, etc. I think these comments are self-serving, self-centered, and a reflection of where we are as a country. In that, so many of the comments, decisions and actions being taken are representative of a "me first" culture, one that preserves everything that someone has built for fear of losing "it." However, when you peel the onion back, and really examine those comments, so many of them are materialistic in nature. Retirement pay. Tricare for life. Job after AF. I think the Major clearly knew the repercussions, and if the vast majority of us American don't consider the "why" behind his actions, then very few of us will have even less of the many freedoms we have taken for granted for too long.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Sarah Gleeson's avatar
Sarah Gleeson
7d

I retired as soon as I had Time in Grade for O-5. I briefly considered resigning my commission when Hegseth was appointed and confirmed, but I decided I'd worked for 26 years for what I earned and no one was going to take that from me. I am less courageous than Maj Watson. That being said, it's very difficult to see how any single one of us could change what needed changing. We all hate the game, but feel powerless to fix it.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tony Carr · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture