The Radar

The Radar

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Ken Tisdale's avatar
Ken Tisdale
2d

We get what we've paid for. Project 2025 told us what was going to happen. We ignored it. Now, it's happening.

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Merlin Dorfman's avatar
Merlin Dorfman
2d

"Gen. Wilsback should resign"

There was one admiral (black, by the way) who resigned/retired rather than carry out illegal orders (the extrajudicial killing of people in boats off South America). Unfortunately that action seems to be unique.

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