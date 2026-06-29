The Radar

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Tony Kranz's avatar
Tony Kranz
4d

It’s interesting that this piece has no mention of trump in it. Whiskey Pete is following orders. (At least you mention the senate, which in countless ways has abdicated its responsibilities.) As a former junior enlisted member of the ARNG, I would say that the issues you raise here are certainly the proverbial “tip of the iceberg.” The big question is whether it’s possible to right this ship.

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Phil Pesek's avatar
Phil Pesek
3dEdited

It’s worse than that. Their political appointee civilian leadership all had to endorse the 2020 election being “stolen” while being “vetted”.

The entire end-game of this process is that whoever is remaining will go along with an extra-constitutional hold on power if an opponent wins the next election.

Maybe a few brave voices will still dissent, but they are banking on them being outnumbered.

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