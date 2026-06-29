I.

My favorite thing about the movie Lincoln is the stories Abe tells to get his point across.

One particular story involves a lawyer who owns a parrot. Every day, the parrot awakens his owner by screaming out “today shall be the ending of the world, as the scripture hath foretold.”

One trying day, for the sake of his own sanity, the lawyer shoots the parrot dead. Thus confirming, at least for the parrot, his prophecy.

Lincoln packed three lessons into that hilarious vignette.

First, predictions are cheap; anyone can make (and parrot) them.

Second, if you make a prediction persistently enough, it stands to reason you’ll eventually be right. Not because you were smart or reasoned properly, but because you were predicting a natural inevitability.

Third, some prophecies can be self-fulfilling.

The guys who made billions shorting the housing market in ‘08 weren’t mathematical or financial savants. They were predicting something the basic data told them was inevitable. It was just a matter of timing. By calling attention to the risk in financial markets, they helped trigger the crisis that validated their own prophecy.

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II.

In the 13 years since I retired from active military service, I’ve made a cheap and persistent prediction that our military would eventually de-professionalize. Military services would become morally hollow and operationally brittle because it was becoming too easy to relieve commanders without explaining why.

The prediction wasn’t based on supernatural insight, but organizational realities that don’t change. In bureaucracies, avenues for mischief get paved and widened and turned into superhighways of corruption. Give one person the authority to dispose of another without explaining the reason, and you end up with disposals that lack any reasoning at all.

Let such an unstable environment persist, and no one worth a damn will stick around. Thence, mediocrity via the erosion of talent and rise of unprincipled heathens in big numbers. Thence, poor leadership and unprofessional units that cannot be relied upon to fight and win. Then the barbarians notice the gate is unguarded and try their luck. Then maybe we can’t beat them back, so we turn to the nuke.

Pete Hegseth’s actions recommend to suspicion that he believes the end of history is nigh. If he continues behaving this way with our military in his hands, and we continue observing passively instead of jolting into action, he may end up being right.

The rate at which he is mangling our military’s senior leadership element is unprecedented, abnormal, and reckless. He is proving Chicken Little correct.

III.

Admiral William McRaven isn’t quite saying what I’m saying. But we’re sharing a wavelength.

“Every president and secretary of defense has the right and, moreover, the responsibility to remove officers who are failing to meet the high standards expected of senior leaders. But when crucial decisions regarding the professionalism, effectiveness, or morale of the military are made, the people and their duly elected representatives have a right to know why these decisions were made.”

He’s right, and has the stature and credibility to land this message. His Op-Ed on this subject is a powerful and precise artillery shell that should blow the discussion open.

But much as I love the message, I think McRaven dramatically understates the problem.

His thesis is about the public interest value of explaining when military officers are fired or otherwise glove-slapped for performance related reasons.

What we observe with Hegseth is the disposal of dozens of senior commanders where there is no evidence of a performance issue, and indeed a tacit or sometimes explicit acknowledgement of a partisan political motive. This goes against everything we’ve ever been about and confounds his own “restoring meritocracy” narrative.

No one’s been fired for losing a battle, hitting the wrong target, foundering a ship, or out-running supply lines.

No one’s been removed for spilling secrets, having sex with the wrong person, or embezzling public funds.

Flag officers are being fired, forced into retirement, and having promotions blocked for simply disagreeing.

Or being suspected of secret disagreement. Or being pre-emptively guilty of anticipated disagreement. Or having disagreed with Hegseth in something they said or did or implied many years ago, long before they knew he existed. Most often, they are walking the career plank because Hegseth suspects they are not aligned to his partisan views.

This is a much bigger problem, way more severe, than firing for performance or misconduct and not explaining it. When that happens, the internal stakeholders still have a sense of what happened. There is still the vague outline of a process and the hovering assumption of basic fairness.

Firing for unknown or non-existent reasons, then compounding it by not explaining, is creating seismic waves of uncertainty. It’s neither wise nor responsible nor sustainable.

When you can lose your career and disgrace your reputation for misdeeds or bad performance, there is healthy pressure.

When that can happen based on political whimsy, there is paranoia, risk aversion, and entrenched powerlessness. Everyone hunkers down and stays out of sight.

Which is a massive problem. Leaders don’t stay out of sight. They are visible and vocal. They have convictions and character and inspire others.

Hegseth’s spasmodic firings are creating a passive, silently obedient senior officer corps. One that stays off the record for self-preservation. He doesn’t see the problem because he doesn’t seem to think beyond himself. But this is extremely bad news for the rest of us.

IV.

Military effectiveness requires shared values.

Chief among these is integrity, which is required for trust. Trust is necessary to operate at a winning pace in a complex environment against a thinking and reacting adversary. Mutual trust is required between country and military to sustain popular support for a strong defense. Trust and confidence in political leadership is required to persuade Americans to volunteer and commit themselves to service knowing they will be professionally led, well-resourced, and only employed for righteous purposes.

When any part of the trust equation is disturbed, the machine breaks down. When military members have acted in reliance upon trust that is later shown unwarranted, the moral injury runs deep, at least coextensive with what they’ve sacrificed and the harms they’ve inflicted under a banner of benevolence.

Trust is everything. We can’t defend ourselves without it.

And to have it, we must have a military with senior officers who are engaged in relationships with their political masters. They must be respected, consulted, and heard. Their advice must be permitted to land and register, even when it’s politically or ideologically inconvenient.

Hegseth’s insistence on a “seen and not heard” flag officer corps is the road to toast. We will lose wars without leadership. We will have no leaders left if he fires half and the other half leave on their own.

But we move from reckless to toxic in the openly partisan tone of Pete’s decisions, demeanor, and imperious silence. If you happen to agree with my culture war positions, he says by his actions, you’re safe.

If you don’t, or I suspect you don’t, or an advocacy group claims you don’t or didn’t, or you were too loyal to others who don’t or didn’t, even if that happened before the culture wars were a thing, then you will be hunted, discarded, and disgraced with silence that leaves the reason for your sacking to the imaginations of others.

Even if you commanded Delta Force. Even if you exemplify warrior ethos. Even if you are the poster boy for meritocracy. Even if you are the one Ranger sent to quell the riot. Even if you’re the real-life Chuck Norris that Chuck Norris was trying so hard to portray.

Partisan infection of senior command can become a black hole capable of swallowing military effectiveness. It’s like waving a blood-soaked rag at our enemies and inviting them to charge.

If you don’t feel the gravity, you should.

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V.

Political reliefs of flag officers have been exceptionally rare in our history. But what got normalized at the turn of the century is now being accelerated and exploited without any tether to reason or military judgement.

The trajectory becomes crystal clear when you think in time.

Phase I. 1810-1989. One political relief every 35.8 years.

Winfield Scott and his boss had ideological differences. Scott called his boss a traitor in 1810 and got suspended for a year. It was 139 years later that Louis Denfield went to Capitol Hill and claimed airpower was overhyped and unjustly eating into the Navy budget. Truman used that moment to remind everyone civilians run the circus.

Douglas MacArthur didn’t get the memo. He was notoriously insubordinate, both crossing and defining the modern Rubicon of civilian control in 1951. His firing showed how far you had to go and how flagrant your foul had to be to get yourself fired over policy differences. For the rest of the twentieth century, his was the landmark example.

Korea stayed controversial. In 1977, John Singlaub was fired by Jimmy Carter for suggesting a partial drawdown on the peninsula would trigger war. A decade later, Fred Woerner suffered the same fate for similar jawboning about Panama.

But that’s it. Five cases of firings without performance or conduct issues in 179 years.

In this segment of civil-military relations, there’s broad agreement that defense matters more than everyone being comfortable. Disagreements are fine and even welcome so long as they stay mainly internal. The litmus test is whether defense is weakened by public misalignment. If not, disagreement is tolerated and indeed encouraged.

But as the Cold War concluded and existential threats seemed to fade, domestic politics became more oppositional and petty, and fell under more scrutiny with the rise of constant media.

In this new phase, it became ten times more frequent for a flag officer to lose their career over politics.

Phase II. 1990-2024. One political relief every 3.1 years.

Mike Dugan shared military intent with the media. It was an intimidation tactic perfectly at home in prior times but out of phase with a new era of political scripting and information warfare. Dick Cheney let Dugan know that by sacking him post haste.

We could probably see Dugan’s firing as a continuation of the standing norm. But within a few years, things would start to change drastically.

Teryl Schwalier became the Clinton scapegoat for Khobar Towers, his fate sealed by a theatrical investigation that didn’t even get the bomb forensics right. Ron Fogleman, already boxing with the administration over a dozen other differences, retired early rather than be part of a stitch-up he’d tried and failed to prevent.

Embers of Khobar Tony Carr · Jun 27 I. 28 years ago this week, a terrorist truck bomb detonated adjacent to an eight-story barracks at Khobar Towers, a military compound just outside of Dhahran. The barracks housed airmen from fighter and rescue squadrons along with support teams, all deployed to patrol No Fly Zones over southern Iraq. Read full story

Eric Shinseki told the truth about Iraq and was put to pasture for endangering a false narrative worth hundreds of billions to various lobbies, contractors, and grubby profiteers. In the years that followed, Paul Wolfowitz combed his eyebrows while our troops endured a special kind of Hell. The system didn’t notice. The spiral tightened.

Pete Pace only got a half term as CJCS because the Iraq war turned out as shitty as Shinseki warned it would. He was cut loose to avoid a public debate about Iraq at his re-confirmation, despite exercising no operational authority over the war.

Bob Gates fired Buzz Moseley in 2008, citing a nuclear mishandling incident. It was a pretext. Moseley’s actual sin was doing his job. He wanted a strategic deliberation before handing over the entire Air Force budget to fund drone ops for counterinsurgencies. He was being a good steward, pumping the brakes while Gates kept ordering up heaping bowls of the Air Force’s seed corn.

The two differed on how aggressively the service should adapt to current wars, and at what cost to future readiness for major combat. Moseley rightly expected more funding to create new capacity. Gates expected Moseley to pay Paul with Peter’s lunch money.

Moseley had been respectful and deferential. He had disagreed in private, and refrained from responding even when Gates publicly criticized the service.

But he was sacked nonetheless, replaced with an obedient and pliable stooge who basically dunked airpower’s head in the toilet for a few years. Norton Schwartz took care of the Air Force like the Earl of Wiltshire took care of Anne Boleyn.

David McKiernan ran Afghanistan, then didn’t. Team Obama sacked him before even discussing their vision. They wanted Stan McChrystal in the role instead. Not long later, McChrystal was also fired, having candidly shared his personal views regarding Team Obama in the presence of a twinkle-toed reporter.

America. We drop napalm on a thatched hut village, but we court-martial a soldier who scribbles a profane message on the napalm canister. We elect a Constitutional law professor President and then cheer when he disposes of a lifelong military servant for the sin of exercising free speech that contains impolite remarks.

McChrystal’s firing was a big deal to me. A signal that what was best for the nation’s defense was running a distant second to obsessions with message control and political image. Since when is someone tough enough to be commander-in-chief but too onion-skinned to absorb a few schoolyard insults?

If that wasn’t proof enough, we treated our most consequential command like an airport crash pad while it waged twin wars.

Fox Fallon was pushed out of Centcom early because of his views on Iran. Then Jim Mattis left Centcom early for the same reason. We had become strategically wobbly enough that all Iran had to do was instigate friction with a commander and then stand back and cross its arms.

The Mattis retirement was particularly concerning. Obama’s staff didn’t trust Mattis to remain aligned on Iran, which is a ridiculous idea to anyone who has ever worked with him. Instead of engaging with him, they operated on impression, talking themselves out of one of the finest commanders our nation has ever produced.

This first chapter of the post Cold War era normalized political judgments of senior officers. This coincided with the ripening of DOPMA, a law intended to deliberately regulate the maturation of military leaders that has become a syringe to inject political behavior into military affairs.

This was all setting the table for the next phase: full-on basting in partisan broth.

Phase III. Feb 2025-Pres. One political relief every 9.4 days.

51 senior officers culled in 16 months, and the actual number is probably a lot higher. Hegseth is firing generals and admirals at such a high rate that if he’d been in charge from 1810 to now, every general who ever served in the US Army would have been fired at least once, many of them twice.

This is new territory for America. It’s not normal. It’s not good. It’s the kind of thing we used to flog in counter-communist propaganda. When the Soviets got rid of generals for actual or suspected sins of political agency, we had a name for it: coup-proofing.

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VI.

If you think any of this is remotely constructive to our defense, you’re not thinking clearly about the concepts of magnitude, frequency, and severity.

We are gutting our leadership. If the services were listed on the stock exchange, share price would be zero. Because when a CEO fires this many executives and directors, s/he signals a total lack of confidence in the company’s direction.

In that parallel world, feral CEOs trying to kill their own market value get removed by boards. This is the role the US Senate should be playing. Instead they are pretending this is the end of history, and they may make themselves correct.

Internally, the services are in the worst shape they’ve seen since the hollow force era. I can tell you from my interactions with a couple dozen colleagues still in the arena that this is like an endless acid bath for morale. If someone doesn’t put a stop to it, no one worth their salt will stick around for the “find out” phase.

Adm. McRaven makes the right point. If there is a requirement to explain firings, this discourages improper actions. It adds friction to the abuse of power.

It’s a law we shouldn’t need, but clearly do. Because asking Hegseth to explain because it’s the right thing to do is like leaving the chickens out overnight and asking the fox to be cool.

Which brings us full circle.

Chicken Little, in original folk tale form, is about the danger of unwarranted hysteria.

But the folk tale doesn’t imagine a weird universe where someone comes along and actually figures out a way to make the heavens crash. In this weird world where truth is stranger than fiction, Pete Hegseth is transforming a barnyard clucker from a figure of ridicule to a genius with the magic eye.

He is firing senior officers for political convenience at a rate 120 times faster than at any previous point in American history.

Call me Henny Penny if you want. If I’m wrong, we can laugh about it later. If I’m right, we can laugh about that too. In the soup line at the gulag.

Feel the gravity. Write your legislators. The civil-military sky is falling.

TC is an independent writer.