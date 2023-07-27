The Radar

The Radar

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Rich McGaha's avatar
Rich McGaha
2d

My favorite Patton story takes place in the North Africa campaign. Patton is riding around and comes on a soldier on a telephone pole trying to fix a wire. Artillery shells are falling pretty close so Patton asks the soldier what he’s doing up there? Soldier says fixing the wire and Patton says is it that important? Soldier says, we need the wire for communications. Patton then asks “Aren’t these artillery shells bothering you.” Soldier looks at him and “No, but you are.” Patton chuckles and drives off.

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Boflys's avatar
Boflys
3h

Fantastic piece!

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