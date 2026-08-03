The Radar

The Radar

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Chris's avatar
Chris
1d

Aside from the jettisoning of ethics for power, which some are clearly doing, is this also the predictable result of a system that rewards enthusiasm over discernment? Has a "can do" military culture metastisized into one that cannot think, question, or advise?

Along with Tennyson's poem, I wonder if too many have read and fetishized the willful blindness of the "hero" of "A Message to Garcia", which isn't even a true story. A better subordinate would have asked questions to clarify the order, not just Leroy Jenkinsed into the swamp. But here we are... again.

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Sam Carson's avatar
Sam Carson
1d

Man, another sock to the jaw with bare knuckles here. I do not have a military background, but I recognize that the need for national force of arms is NEVER going to go away. I can only wonder what level of military preparedness is achievable by services corrupted by callow and petulant leadership, and a command structure rotted out by tawdry court intrigue and toe-sucking strivers lusting only for their turn to abuse authority.

These petty debasements infect troops who will first sell supplies out of the quartermaster's stocks because soldiers under the lash of Doug Neidermier noncom martinets are gonna find a way to get even somehow. How many battlefield soldiers are going to charge into machine guns with sabers drawn under orders from hateful sergeants or lieutenants who see only a promotion or medal to be bought with their soldier's deaths? These are the officers whose "command" was melted away invisibly through their own preoccupation with sucking up. Their soldiers will desert, if they don't just frag the sadistic officer who brutalized them maliciously.

Combine that with the obvious big-picture lunacy of fighting a war of American aggression on behalf of craven, evil men like Donald Trump and Hegseth. Die on behalf of thuggish morons and defile the nation's ideals in the process. No doubt there are "True Believers" eager to "Unleash Hell" on Venezuelan fisherman or Iranian girls' schools, but the obvious turpitude in command is eating away at morale and force cohesion like cancer festering into stage three.

Your columns are absolutely MERCILESS in the light they shed on our military and its degradation. I know there are many soldier of fortune and armed compound crazies who lust for personal glory, free access to enslaved concubines, treasure hoarding, and the cultivation of a footlocker Pandora's box of immoral appetites. Do we even have the time and will to "de-MAGAfy" our military & culture at large?

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