I.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.

“Ours is not to question why, ours is but to do and die.”

This is actually a common rephrase of an excerpt from Alfred Lord Tennyson’s poem Charge of the Light Brigade, written in 1854.

Tennyson’s actual words:

"Theirs not to make reply, Theirs not to reason why, Theirs but to do and die."

These words and their variations are often quoted as an appeal to obedience. They invoke the timeless reality that any time humans organize to conduct activity, someone will make decisions and everyone else will carry them out.

But Tennyson wasn’t simply describing reality, and definitely wasn’t prescribing obedience. He was vividly articulating what happens when brave people of good faith blindly trust leaders who make mistakes. He was criticizing the cultivation of such extreme fealty and its predictably tragic consequences.

Tennyson wrote his poem to honor British cavalrymen who died in the Battle of Balaclava during the Crimean War. He chronicles how a misunderstood order sent 600 sword-wielding soldiers into a suicidal charge against a fortified Russian cannon mount. Modern ballistics and explosives met edged weapons and antiquated tactics. Half of the men were either killed or wounded.

While Tennyson heralds their courage, he also critiques the culture of blind loyalty that led them to accept and carry out an order clearly insane on its face. They didn’t know there had been a “blunder” upstream, or that misunderstood commanders did not intend for them to ride recklessly on horseback into a valley of death.

They didn’t know because they didn’t ask. They didn’t challenge. Because in the culture they occupied, soldiers were rewarded for swift, unquestioning obedience and punished for anything else.

Blind duty, Tennyson implies, isn’t duty at all. Duty requires more. It requires care, thought, humility, and openness to questions or concerns, which creates an incentive to raise them.

In the 172 years between then and now, his critiques have been proven correct time and again. Organizations that actively create channels and mechanisms for dissent thrive and win. Those who don’t become their victims.

In military terms, creating an environment that encourages blind obedience is a dereliction of duty.

I thought, wrongly, that everyone understood this.

But the evidence suggests many of our most senior defense personalities misread Tennyson, or didn’t read his poem at all. Or can’t read at all.

Evidence also suggests they are setting us up to repeat the mistakes of regimes we fought and bled and spent ourselves blind to defeat.

But hey, I’m here for it.

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II.

Consider the following.



1. In general, people make rational choices. They respond to incentives that maximize personal and professional gain.



2. Therefore, leaders model, reward, and recognize behaviors they want to encourage. Those who epitomize the desired behaviors are promoted the fastest and reach the highest levels.



3. Value systems, ethical expectations, codes of law, and individual principles act as constraints on total self-interest. These constraints ensure the "why" behind an organization's existence is not abandoned in a perpetual pageant of individual ambitions which are unlikely to summarize what matters collectively.



4. Constraints on self-interest are only as robust as the processes to ingrain and select for them. They must be tolerated and occasionally rewarded by leaders to avoid them being weakened and eventually disintegrated by the powerful weight of incentives to the contrary.



5. Time plays an important role in the organizational balance (or imbalance) of interests and values. As time unfolds, constraints built for a specific context encounter new circumstances and must adapt. If they don’t adapt, they become irrelevant.



6. Scale plays an important role as well. As organizations get bigger, the stakes attached to ambition become harder to resist. The complexity of scaled organizations leads to internal conflict and pathology, which lend cover to the ambitious as they attack constraints. Complex organizations have bigger blind spots and lower self-awareness. As they become bureaucratic, protection of the organization often overrides constraints, lending aid and comfort to pragmatists who are personally ambitious while masquerading as organizational servants.



7. Because of the above, scaled and aging organizations require exceptionally effective development and promotion programs. Such programs preserve constraints, distinguish pragmatists from leaders, and constantly assess their ethical health. External oversight and reform are occasionally required to nudge lumbering organizations back on track.



These propositions describe what naturally happens in any situation where humans organize for a collective purpose. Could be a company, a sports franchise, a university, or a lemonade stand.



Could be a military service.

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III.

You might wonder what the picture above represents. Hold that thought. We’ll come back to it.

First, let's consider what happens when modern politics collides with organizational behavior in public agencies.



I say "modern" politics to distinguish it from legacy politics. The purpose of legacy politics was to assure representation. To govern. To promote and defend a democratic way of life, where the general public are recognized owners and chief influencers of politics, and the entire point of politics is the wellbeing of the general public.



Thing is, politics creates a power structure. With time, scale, and knowing or unwitting neglect of constraints, politics becomes ever more attractive to power-seeking individuals. Sometimes they want power to advance ideas or policies or to “make a difference.” Sometimes to nullify or frustrate competing ideas. Sometimes as a means to accumulate material and intangible rewards for themselves. Often, the former followed over time by the latter.



Sometimes, people want power for the sake of having it. Because humans yearn for a sense of self-determination and control. Power provides that, and often also provides immunity against the various privations and trials suffered by ordinary and mainly powerless people. At the highest levels, it also afford immunity against accountability for wrongdoing, which makes it the most attractive to the worst among us.



As more power-seekers join politics, they squeeze out the civically motivated. Eventually politics becomes exclusively about power. Controlling the power structure then becomes the object, so the power accumulated by political success can be wielded completely free from limitation or constraint.



The raison d'etre is long forgotten. It's just a fight to get and wield more authority.



Now imagine if a human could live for 250 years by simply never going to the doctor or dentist, and therefore never becoming aware of illness or decrepitude.



Imagine what that 250-year-old human who hadn't undergone basic medical or dental care in a century would look like. Basically Darth Sidious without the force. Darth Sidious with even more sagging skin and randomly protuberant moles.

Gnarled appendages. Knobbly joints. Yellowed nails, blackened teeth. Moving at the pace of cold molasses with a wobbling lumber, each pace easier than the next. Labored breath barely masking a constant grumble of bitter complaint.



This ill-tempered, ambulatory corpse is modern American politics. We have not substantially reformed our representation, system of constraints, or balance between executive and legislative power since before the Great Depression.

That picture above — the one I promised to explain — is what I call “Stadium Insanium.” Imagine one person standing in the middle of that football field, surrounded by 880,000 in the stands. Trying to hear them. Trying to summarize what they are all shouting.

This represents the modern incapacitation of the House, which has not added a seat since 1911. Our population has tripled in that time. The representation ratio is now the worst of any representative government in the world, and 22 times the maximum George Washington was willing to accept during the Constitutional Convention. He knew what would happen if the ability to hear the public voice, and the incentive to respond, fell as casualties to human geometry.



Because our system is too hobbled by decay to function and too corrupted by lobbies to hear the general public, we haven't substantially reformed, repaired, or fortified much of anything else for over a century. When we have, it's been a reaction to crisis, such as the Civil Rights movement and the all-volunteer military. Even those reforms contained well-hidden, delay-fuzed self-destruct mechanisms planted by those in opposition.



Our system is now fully rotten. We know because constraints are being removed or ignored without a response oriented on system preservation. The response is partisan. We know because immorality, criminality, and nihilism are being rewarded rather than punished.



And now that the system is decrepit, it is wielding essentially unlimited power to shape public agencies in its decrepit image.



The US military services have long been respected institutions. Their leaders have been trusted by the general public. They've enjoyed confidence and respectful deference from Americans even as other institutions have hemorrhaged public esteem.



This has stemmed largely from the services astutely avoiding politics. They've understood, even while answering to individual motivations, that the individual and collective incentives assigned to remaining apolitical have been totally aligned. The trust gained by remaining clean of political grime has been the key to funding, moral support, and operational latitude.



That's all changing. Rapidly.

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IV.



Sec. of Defense Pete Hegseth is rewarding the behaviors he wants to see more often. He's promoting and heralding flag officers who are willing to embrace not just politics, but partisanship.



He's punishing and eliminating those who oppose the consolidation of military power under partisan control, with ideology and propaganda central to military life in ways both unprecedented and unsettling.



Our generals and admirals have a critical role to play in this moment, which we may some day understand as a historical crossroads for American democracy.



They have to choose to play that role, not play that role, or choose a third path.



(A) They can opt in, openly and shamelessly dancing to Hegseth's tune, answering to their personal ambition and drive for power. This has special appeal for flag officers who have felt responsible but disempowered for a long time and see their chance to self-determine. (A) is the political option.



(B) They can choose to passively and silently acquiesce, accepting whatever meager reward they get for not risking what they've built. This has special appeal because it implicates the fallacy of sunk cost. It is psychically daunting to imagine losing 30+ years worth of accumulated status in one risky move.

Of course, the fallacy is not recognizing that the status they've built only exists for the purpose of doing the right thing when no one else can. Respect (starting with any residual self-respect) will be instantly gone if they fail to act in the key moment. (B) is the behavior of bureaucrats, which, if we're honest, is who we have mainly promoted to high command for a long time.



(C) They can rise to the moment, go against the professional impulses ingrained by decades of obedience, and take it upon themselves to restore and fortify constraints. This would position flag officers as leaders who have principles, put their teams ahead of themselves, and demote self-interest in the name of duty, honor, and country.



As Hegseth continues to transform the services into a uniformed extension of his personal politics, most flag officers are choosing (B).



This is intuitive. Because when you add together the obedient, the cowardly, the lazy, the misguidedly traditional, the bureaucratic, and the me-first ambitious, you have pretty much everyone we've pinned with multiple stars since at least the mid-'90s. There have been exceptions. They've usually been kneecapped as soon as it becomes evident they intend to be inconvenient.



Few are choosing (C), and those who dare are waiting until they've retired, collected their first check, consulted with lawyers, and built a shield of political connections willing to protect them only because it frustrates the opposition.

Which means they aren't really choosing (C) at all. They're choosing (B) and then dressing it up to look like (C). But the inspirational yield of moral courage is a function of authenticity. Soldiers gain a fighting heart when they see it in others. Waiting until you have impunity before challenging looks procedural rather than brave, and inspires more procedure rather than more courage.



Few have chosen (A). And that's a good thing, since it would signal a sea change in American military tradition and have our services instantly lumped in with the political hoodlums we've most often avoided. Once Americans see that, they will lose respect for the services, and the services will lose any residual incentive to remain apolitical. This will lead to a downward spiral.



Unfortunately, Adm. Daryl Caudle doesn't care about that. He's chosen (A), and he's been rewarded.

Greg Jaffe and Kate Kelly have managed to ring the bell of investigative reporting, a thing rarely seen these days. Their story chronicles Daryl Caudle's regrettable gambit to get himself installed as Chief of Naval Operations not by demonstrating merit, character, or steadfast leadership.



But by sidling up to Hegseth.

“Adm. Daryl Caudle saw an opening to land the Navy’s top job last year, and he seized it. Before Pete Hegseth had even been sworn in as defense secretary, Admiral Caudle … offered to help Mr. Hegseth prepare for his politically contentious Senate confirmation hearing, according to current and former defense officials. The outreach was a breach of military ethics, the officials said. Senior military officers are supposed to avoid any hint of partisan bias or political activity. Nothing came of the offer. But soon after Mr. Hegseth took office … a senior officer on Admiral Caudle’s staff contacted Mr. Hegseth’s team in another breach of protocol. His pitch: Mr. Hegseth should choose Admiral Caudle to be the next chief of naval operations.”

Caudle burned every norm and crossed every red line necessary to position himself as a favorite.

He begged the incoming Sec. Def. to engage in favoritism at the expense of meritocracy. He worked through shady intermediaries guarding the political trough. He impersonated not just a pig, but a hog of the right pigment willing to snort only when told and to grunt only in agreement.



Hegseth obliged, and Caudle bypassed better qualified officers as a result. He's not running the Navy because he was the best of the best. But because he chose to abandon the register of merit altogether, and instead feed on the rotting moral carcass of what he dishonestly claimed to hold dear.



He's just misguided, you say? No. He's too intelligent for that excuse.



He just wants access to help sailors, you say? No. He can't help without influence, and he can't influence now that he's willingly excised and discarded his own spine to gain a title and a few hollow laurels.

When you sell out to politicians, they know you're gutless, and therefore useful in carrying out their intent. There is no room for your intent. You won't be respected or included in the decision loop.

Caudle is a figurehead. A beacon to retransmit Hegseth’s intent and propaganda. He is merely the first of many to come unless something changes.

V.



I wrote in January ‘25 that our nation needed different generals. I was thinking narrowly about the US Air Force. I was commenting on the noticeable decay of moral fiber and straight talk among blue-suited leaders. I was exhorting Pete Hegseth and his team to consider reforms that would start restoring moral credibility to the senior ranks before it was too late.

Needless to say, Pete went another way. In my perpetually naïve impulse to see optimism where snakes slither, I hoped we might get constructive impact from his aggressive approach. Like so many, I wanted to trust the good parts of his rhetoric, and wanted to downplay the toxic parts.



But he's doing pretty much exactly what we would have expected if all we had was his service record as a failed Army officer, his pedigree as a drunken activist, and his serrated, sneering, simmering inadequacy as a fatuous, failed propagandist at Fox News.



He's in charge because his weakness gives him so much to prove that Donald Trump can rely on him to rapidly enshittify the Pentagon without regard for any limitation, legal or otherwise. And if Trump actuates a solitary synaptic impulse whispering the letter "J" in extra-sensory or subliminal form, Hegseth will have asked "how high" a dozen times before Trump stirs from his micro-nap and his mind flutters elsewhere.



Hegseth is useful to Trump so long as he remains under pressure of losing his job. This is why Dan Driscoll remains Sec. of the Army despite the pathetic "Game of Thrones" styled rivalry Pete obviously senses between the two. Driscoll would have been a natural choice to run defense. A better and more reasonable choice. He was the favorite of many in Trump's inner circle, and Hegseth knows this.

So Trump keeps Driscoll in place as a daily reminder to Hegseth that he's lucky to have a job and is easily replaceable by someone more qualified and who could move offices in a few hours.



Given all that, my wish for Hegseth to do something about the derogation of senior officer leadership was somewhere between Quixotic and plain dumb. He's noticed the problem too, but doesn't consider it a problem. It's a feature for him, not a bug.



Which is why we now have Admirals doing stuff like this. Singing from authorized PR hymn sheets instead of speaking with sense and clarity from their own minds and hearts. And with every spineless syllable, convincing the general public that senior officers no longer deserve respect or admiration by default.

The problem is going to accelerate now. The Daryl Caudles of the world have heard the toll of the bell. Merit is no longer measured by operational genius, moral character, or effective leadership.



Those things are limiting. Military life is now politics, politics is power, and power abhors limits. Merit is now measured by the willingness to ignore limits to the extent they interfere with the accumulation and actuation of power.



To what end and for what purpose?



Whatever the boss says. Not to make reply. Not to reason why. Only but to do and die.



Blind duty got soldiers killed unnecessarily in the Charge of the Light Brigade.



Blind duty got Americans a new energy shock, a depleted oil reserve, fresh waves of cyber-terrorism, and a half trillion of public spending to replenish expensive weapons pissed away for no credibly articulated or legally tested reason.



Blind duty will inflict a lot more harm.

So when I say we need different generals, I don't mean by slow-motion reform a generation after we lay in ruins. Not in response to a national emergency, with the reform plan written in blood.



Now. We need to start selecting for and promoting military officers for character first, performance second, and nothing else. From the next promotion cycle onward.

Of course I am wish casting.

But I already called myself Don Quixote, so whatever.

Tony is an aspiring fiction novelist distracted by reality.