As a USAF captain many moons ago, I had the privilege of completing a Pentagon internship. Across three rotations, I got to work on our most sensitive defense programs, ghost-write proposals for strategic initiatives sponsored by the Secretary of Defense, and see the workings of the E-ring up close and personal.

And for a few months in the middle of that experience, I was depressed. Taking no joy in things that usually moved me. Unable to feel optimism or purpose in the same way as before. Powerless and de-energized.

The reason was simple.

I had seen too much. Not too much of the inhumanity of war or the ruthless and craven commitment of our enemies. That was something I understood, and it didn’t shock my conscience.

What did shock me was how my own organizations and institutions actually operated. The curtain had been pulled back to reveal the grime, the slime, the confounding contradiction and the unanswerable cynicism of how bureaucracies work.

Less interest in what happens than who gets credit and blame. Less authentic concern for people and more concern about how to get rid of them, reduce their cost, and make them less demanding. Less focus on combat effectiveness than the narratives describing it, and the service of interests and equities by those narratives.

And then I got to meet a fellow by the name of Andrew Marshall, the notoriously brilliant “Yoda” of American defense who had more strategic insight and foreign policy acumen in the rough edge of his thumbnail than could be gathered in the minds of any other legion of assembled mortals.

Marshall ran the Pentagon’s Office of Net Assessment (ONA) for decades before leaving the Pentagon in ‘15. He died a few years later. Pete Hegseth killed off ONA without explanation in ‘25, degrading the influence of strategic intellect on war planning that had always been part of our tradition.

Marshall was also a great mentor. I learned a lot from him in a flicker of time.

He could see I was suffering from the typical disillusionment-induced depression which afflicts all who enter the Pentagon with their souls still intact.

He reassured me it was a mild form of depression which could be shaken off with time and perspective. He also reassured me it was a good thing, because to behold the Pentagon’s innards and not be sickened would be a form of sociopathy indicative of nihilism.

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Then he gave me some of the perspective I needed.

“Think of it like this. You’re a Doctor who works in the filthiest, dirtiest, least sanitary hospital in the world. You have to choose. Do you want to save lives every day and make a huge difference, or do you want to become obsessed with trying to single-handedly clean the place when no one else is willing to help?”

That made a lot of sense at the time. It was what I needed to hear, which he of course knew.

Life went on. I shook it off. I made my peace with it and was able to be effective. Not only that, I’d learned how to grapple and knife fight and battle within that filthy environment, and to understand what could not be changed with any level of effort or guile. Which of course was the entire learning objective of the internship, though no one warned us about the staggering price of the lesson.

20+ years later, just last week, I met up with an old USAF pal in my home town. He swung through while in the UK on business. It was a glorious day, so we sat in the beer garden at Sinclair’s for a few hours, reminiscing between solving the world’s problems.

We had both attended the USAF’s school for strategists as majors, our graduating classes one year apart. And we both had a similar reaction in the subsequent years of command, staff, and deployment.

We both suffered from the curse of knowing.

Strategy school teaches you how history rhymes.

How reach can exceed grasp. How values and interests diverge without admitting they do so. How organizations develop pathologies that actually make them unfit for their purpose.

How sometimes, leadership is decisive. But how more often than not, the right leaders arrive at historical moments by sheer happenstance rather than deliberate development and positioning.

How operational excellence rests on strong investment, support, and purposeful alignment and integration. How leaving these things to the chance of disorganization or neglect creates vulnerabilities easily exploited by any competent enemy.

How wars are fought for political reasons. How detachment from or confusions about those reasons is certain to multiply blood, agony, the moral injury of betrayal when wars are lost because we lacked the unified will and clarity to win them. Because being the best tactically and making it sing operationally cannot heal strategic ineptitude or malpractice.

And most of all, how strenuously war must be avoided, held in reserve as a last resort. Because once its forces are unleashed and enemies begin to vote, we lose control over its impacts, intensity, cost, duration, and how it ends.

Strategic education is a glorious curse for a USAF officer. 50 officers graduate every year, their minds swollen with insight. They see more layers, more detail, and more meaning in everything they encounter. And they yearn to find themselves on that mythical bridge between force and policy, advising decision makers on the best use of the military instrument of power. Ensuring its limits and risks are clearly imprinted on the label.

And then they don’t get to use much of that education at all. Because they’re busy building tactical plans. Or massaging budgets. Or staffing public affairs releases. Or coordinating the calendar of some higher-ranking officer.

Or, when lucky, commanding, which at least affords the opportunity to transfer knowledge to future leaders and set a good example, even if field command has become a carefully stage-managed role of tightly limited authority in today’s air service.

As my pal and I rounded the corner toward our third pint, I was reflecting on Andy Marshall’s hospital metaphor, and realizing the incompleteness of it. Something he’d have known but held back for my own good.

It’s all well and good to focus on being a life-saving Doctor in a dirty hospital. But at some point, filth begets more filth until the conditions are so abject that they are working against you. A hospital built for the purpose of healing is making healthy people sick, and sick people sicker. And you’re in the middle of it, trying to heal patients but feeling equal parts complicit and futile.

That, my friends, is life in a late-stage bureaucracy.

Once an organization degrades into a bureaucracy, it begins to lose attachment to why it exists. The nature of a bureaucracy is not to serve or support a particular objective. It is to serve itself.

When this is combined with the concentration of martial power in the hands of too few, there is a grave risk of misuse of organized and scaled force to serve narrow, unseen, and perhaps even malevolent interests. Bureaucracy protects itself by being obedient, and asking no questions so it may retain deniability.

That’s the world we live in now. One where a tiny group of small men wield masses of power, and understand how to manipulate pathologically bent organizations to extract unwarranted consent.

Most days, I wish I didn’t understand what I was looking at. Most days, I try to trick myself into forgetting with margaritas and other distractions.

When I look to Iran, I see aeons of collective wisdom flushed away without molecular regard. Purposely.

I see unknown interests being served by the spectacle of American credibility running berserk after setting itself alight.

Someone is being enriched, preserved, glorified, or barricaded by what is happening, which is why it continues to happen despite being clearly oppositional to the interests of the 440 million people who live in Iran and the USA.

Bearing all that in mind, we did what one does in such ponderous, reflective moments.

Drank another pint, basked in the sunshine, and chuckled at the elderly ladies chugging e-cigarettes between carafes of cheap red wine at the adjacent table.

And in that moment, hopeful for many more chances to do so, falsely buoyant from the euphoria of cold lager.

But deep down, suspicious of the opposite, and thus committed to more lager before the clock strikes twelve.

Tony is an American veteran and writer who lives in Manchester, UK.