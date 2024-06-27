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Mark Harrison's avatar
Mark Harrison
Aug 22, 2025

Schwalier had a bad reputation among some of the rank and file officers who served under him. I know of two cases where a pilot caused embarrassment to Schwalier due to honest mistakes, and Schwalier went around their backs to try to destroy their careers. Well, actually he told the pilot I served with he did everything in his power to FEB him, but failed. Then he said “This ends it”, and sent the pilot home. And while the pilot was on his 24 hour trek back to the states, Schwalier called our wing commander and asked him to “take him out.” I met a pilot from another squadron that had a very similar story. My experience was Schwalier was a mercurial, vindictive person. But I also learned the Saudis were deeply corrupt, and the CC of 4404th had an impossible task of having to placate the local Saudi commander. In the case of the pilot I served with it led to a Kafkaesque proceeding that defied every Air Force UCMJ standard. When I was interviewed, I was told this was not a safety investigation, so there is no immunity, it is not criminal investigation, so there are no Miranda rights, that I had to answer every question, and if I did say anything that was criminally indicting of me, it could be used against me in UCMJ proceedings. And yes, that other pilot I met later said he also experienced a Kafkaesque investigation. I also know one of Schwalier‘s public statements post bombing was an absolute lie. I heard him personally say something about how relations worked with the host nation and the local Saudi wing during the incident I was involved with. The Downing Report confirmed Schwailer lied. Schwalier’s willingness to lie really bothered me.

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