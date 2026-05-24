The Radar

The Radar

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Merlin Dorfman's avatar
Merlin Dorfman
5d

I'll try to work up a more complete response, but I can tell you right off that these problems are not limited to the Air Force.

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Tom's avatar
Tom
6d

Thank you, Tony. This is one reason I left our beloved Air Force after seven years. This was cathartic.

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