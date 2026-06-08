The Radar

The Radar

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Runkelstoss's avatar
Runkelstoss
3d

I recently listened to an American woman living in Germany who was telling other Americans about life there. The post focused on her children starting school and the local customs associated with it. At the end, she smiles at the camera and says, "The best part is, I don't have to talk to my children about school shootings."

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Jim Little's avatar
Jim Little
3dEdited

Thanks for your spot on comments. It disgusts me that Americans support this brand of barbie populism that is so blatantly ignorant and mean. As a Canadian who gets to watch the show up close, this administration has done more to ruin the world than any other world leader since Hitler (save for maybe Putin). Pistol Pete is a failed reserve major (with all due respect to every Maj and Lt Cdr out there.....) who couldn't even do TV right at Fox. Only trump's lemmings could've prevented him from being confirmed. It's likely a lot of them will lose their seat this November.

Keep fighting the good fight and enjoy the happiness that free health care, good schools, and empathetic people give you on a daily basis. There's a lot of negativity in the world, but knowing, like on D-Day, you're on the correct side of history, should provide you sollice.

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