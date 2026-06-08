“You are about to embark upon the Great Crusade, toward which we have striven these many months. The eyes of the world are upon you. The hopes and prayers of liberty-loving people everywhere march with you. In company with our brave Allies and brothers-in-arms on other Fronts, you will bring about the destruction of the German war machine, the elimination of Nazi tyranny over the oppressed people of Europe, and security for ourselves in a free world.”

Gen. Dwight Eisenhower wrote these words to those in his charge on the eve of D-Day just over 82 years ago. He sought to inspire. To remind them what they were doing would determine the course of civilization.

A day later, infantry soldiers of the Allied Expeditionary Force charged the beaches of Normandy, met by deafening detonations, charred flesh, and a wall of molten steel, they were drenched, seasick, and scared shitless. They faced up to it. They did their duty.

2,501 Americans died in the assault. Young men who would never get to enjoy the world without war. Buried in foreign graveyards so vast that the crosses marking their burial sites are an ocean unto themselves.

10,000 allied combatants either died or had their lives forever changed by the wounds they suffered that day. Scores more were so mentally damaged they never lived normally again.

When we glance skyward at a flag rippling in the breeze and it does not bear a swastika, we have these people to thank.

That’s all we can do. Thank them. Thank their surviving family and teammates. Herald their sacrifice. Exalt their courage.

Doing so is as much for us as them, truth be told.

We recognize in their sacrifice the best of what we are. The part that transcends our pettiness and narrowness and acknowledges some things are bigger than us. That some things are worth fighting for. That not everyone can muster what it takes or give what is required to wage that fight.

Knowing what was given on our behalf, and that it was part of confronting soullessness and inhumanity, reminds us we got whatever we have by staying on the right side of history. By being the good guys and standing up to the bad guys. Unifying for a cause, and respecting those who bear the heaviest burden, makes all the moral difference in the world.

But we only understand anything in the world by reference to and contrast with something else.

Which brings us to the slick-haired, sniveling, sneering, ambulatory whiskey-spiked protein shake known as Pete Hegseth.

We only know his name because an elderly dementia suffering Darth Vader impersonator and child groper with the IQ of a carrot offered him a job if he promised to respond whenever summoned to suck a ring off a presented finger.

This half-sauced upstart still needed 51 signatures to actually have any authority. Luckily for him, and unluckily for the rest of us, there were 51 useful idiots in the Senate willing to roll the planetary dice on our behalf.

Since the day he raised one hand while crossing his fingers with the other and lip-synced an oath he had a known purpose to evade, Pete has worked really hard to demonstrate he can be the biggest dildo in the Trump cabinet.

Petulant. Feral. So eager to lie and propagandize that his teeth practically jump out of his mouth.

Like the time he downplayed the service and sacrifice of allies who supported our protracted war in Afghanistan long after doing so bore any connection to their own defense interests. They did it because it was their duty, which they adopted by invoking treaty obligations. Hegseth mocked them to show his boss and cult following he’s willing to falsify history to own the European libs.

And this is exactly what he was hired to do.

Enshittify anything and everything. Debase any person, object, or concept with honorable content as rapidly and corrosively as possible.

Trump may be as clueless as a concussed fence post, but his people know how to keep a creature like Pete in line. They employ various stalking horses to make him paranoid about losing his job. His insecurity does the rest.

He continually wedges beneath his own prior indecencies.

We didn’t need something to provide contrast to remind us of the sacred sacrifice of our D-Day fallen. But Pete likes to bombard us with unsolicited gifts. Like pigeons do with statues.

On D-Day, the anniversary of a day of days, Pete was a pigeon who found his statue.

Given the opportunity to be heard by legions, he might have channelled Eisenhower. He might have sought to inspire, uplift, and commemorate. To dignify the memories and deeds of American and Allied heroes who spilled their blood so he could imbibe his daily elixir of hate and hair gel swaddled in privileged tranquility.

Instead, he used his moment to cast a shadow of cynicism and division over the memories of heroes lost.

He hijacked our remembrance, drawing a sick visual parallel between the righteous invasion to liberate Europe and its modern problems with immigration.

He wasn’t inspiring or unifying. He was pulling a pure and cherished memorial into the partisan gutter. He was sport bitching in the worst possible place and time. He was abusing the heroism of our finest hour to show his boss there is no depth to which he won’t stoop, no pettiness beneath him, nothing sacred he will respect if it separates him from the next head pat of approval.

A prominent British commentator said Hegseth’s remarks were “obnoxious and disgusting.”

When I heard that, my reaction was to ask why she was understating it.

There’s nothing logically shocking here. Hegseth is showing his boss he can poke anyone decent with a stick. Even those who gave their todays for our tomorrows.

Extremist jackalope politicians in the US need to persuade everyone Europe is getting everything wrong. The last thing they want is Americans looking across the Atlantic and seeing much better versions of our own society. Countries where health care and education don’t create terminal debt. Where crime is a manageable problem, taxation translates into robust common services, and governments still represent the general public. That might raise questions.

Only by making these societies look shitty can they make us passive. Keep us thinking we’re superior. Prevent us seeing the truth that we’ve fallen behind. Prevent us truly confronting the hastening decay of our own society, which was once so awesome that Europe templated and copied it and now struggles to get out of its own way.

It’s one thing for a jumped up Jerry Springer with a propaganda staff to do this on American soil.

But on June 6th, France is hallowed ground. Doing US politics on such ground in such a moment is vulgar.

Some things still matter, even in a world where we are told nothing does.

Pete hauling his rhetorical bag of dead cats to sacred soil on a solemn day so he can be proximate to rotting flesh while he pisses on the graves of great men is beyond disgusting. It’s macabre. It’s ghoulish.

The elevation of fake grievance above real substance is a serious American pathology.

But the tarnishing of this particular sacrament is a new low, and one so profoundly offensive that it defies description. Non merci, Mr. Secretary.

There is a special place in Hell for people who take the best of what we are and weaponize it to make us feel worse about ourselves.

Or more likely, I am mistaken. Hell is empty. The devils are all on the wrong side of the ground.

If Pete was looking for a pigeon motif, he could have invoked Cher Ami, the carrier pigeon who saved the lost battalion at Meuse-Argonne.

Instead, he positioned himself as a public nuisance, and demonstrated pigeon knowledge coextensive with his grasp of leadership and common decency.

A brainless, decorative, shameless creature with no manners spreading filth and making a god awful mess of otherwise beautiful things.

That’s the face of America abroad on D-Day.

But hey, at least we are safe from Hillary’s emails.

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TC is an American veteran and independent writer.