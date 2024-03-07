The Radar

The Radar

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Benjamin Reid's avatar
Benjamin Reid
Mar 7, 2024

Boy the AlUdeid comments were so true. We were setting manholes and adding conduit and fiber cable to the tune of miles per week and we were frequently badgered on dress and appearance by those who live in the AC.

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Maria Carl's avatar
Maria Carl
Mar 7, 2024

“Where jackasses roam free, and morale goes to die!” Lmao. So true, Tony! Love your insights and your writing. Cheers

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