The Radar

The Radar

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom McIntosh's avatar
Tom McIntosh
4dEdited

LTC Carr: As a former USAF aviator (C-130) with service in SE Asia, after the Fall of Saigon, but during the extended, low-intensity conflict that followed for many years, I very much appreciate your perspective on Col Graham’s USAF service and am sympathetic to your viewpoint. The question becomes, does the end justify the means?….. Col Graham justified his moral compromises by the rationale he needed the leverage to pursue important, strategic policy objectives. To do that, he needed to solidify his standing with the new, Trumpified GOP…..This is the same rationale used by Abraham Lincoln to overturn our Constitutional Order through his personal, illegal orders resulting in the unwarranted deaths of 3% of the American population at the time, equivalent to 10 million people in today’s America. Those illegal and unconstitutional actions by Mr. Lincoln have been used as a terrible precedent ever since to justify “suspension” of our Constitutional order; the worst examples being Woodrow Wilson’s political prisons and FDR’s concentration camps……Personally, we both swore an oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States,” and that oath never expires. In the end I come down on your side of this with my admiration reserved for those persons like Senator McCain, Representative Liz Cheney, et al, who put loyalty to the Constitution first, despite the personal cost to their careers, safety and wealth…..I saw the ugly consequences of an “ends justifies the means” up close and personal during my service in SE Asia. America is all about upholding due process and the other God-given liberties protected in our Bill of Rights. That is the core of “American Exceptionalism.” We can never forget that.

Reply
Share
Alexis Ludwig's avatar
Alexis Ludwig
3d

A powerful and painstaking assessment of the importance of character, and its absence, when it matters most. I appreciate the care with which you have expressed these important, nuanced, personal/professional thoughts about the qualities and values that (are supposed to) undergird our fragile republic. Another sad and awkward profile in cowardice. RIP Senator Graham.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tony Carr · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture