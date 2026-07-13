Yesterday, I shared with friends a brief summary of my thoughts concerning the passing of Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Those thoughts consisted of a single quotation, often wrongly attributed to Mark Twain but actually sourced to Clarence Darrow.

“I’ve never wished a man dead, but I’ve read some obituaries with pleasure.”

Sharing that got me a few private nudges from friends warning me to stay above the coarseness of which I have so often disapproved.

I respect the feedback. But I was also being quite intentional.

Darrow spent most of his life consorting with what we might call “bad people.” Sometimes defending them, sometimes defending others against them, sometimes impersonating them.

I mention this because experience taught Darrow the distinction between bad deeds and bad people.

For the vast majority of us, labels like “good” and “bad” don’t make much sense. We’re all in the great middle, which is comprised of the two main segments of humanity.

People who are generally good but still do bad things, and people who are generally bad but still do good things.

Each of us is complex. We contain multitudes. Virtue and vice intertwined. Most of us do far more good than harm, which is why the world keeps going ‘round. When we screw each other over, it’s because of neglect or carelessness.

We live and learn. As time goes on, we do better. We develop and share wisdom to spare others our mistakes. When we arrive at the pearly gates (or whatever), the delta between the good and bad we’ve contributed is clear and obvious enough to get us waved through.

But Darrow understood that. He said what he said not because he was coarse or inhumane, but because life taught him there were outliers. People who didn’t try to do the right thing. Didn’t care who they hurt. People who took sadistic pleasure in seeing others suffer, or perhaps worse, hid their malignancy in plain sight by being indifferent to suffering. He knew there were people so obsessed with their own fortunes that they never glanced far enough to notice the privilege they already had.

Some people didn’t age like fine wine. They aged like fine milk.

Their existence was bad for humanity and got worse with time, and the end of that existence was a mercy. He stopped short of wishing them dead, which would self-inflict a moral injury. But he was willing to stipulate that the world was better off without them.

There are three reasons I’m willing to humor the impulse to opine about the passing of Lindsey Graham. These reasons will also illustrate the substance of what I am moved to say.

First, I am honest. If I only share my thoughts when they are unlikely to attract disapproval, I’m providing a curated version of myself. That misleads everyone who engages. It’s an act of low character.

Writing is about having something to say and the courage to say it. Not self-censoring to avoid unlikes or unfollows. If more people who share their thoughts would operate this way instead of curating, we’d have a much higher truth-to-click ratio and be a lot better off.

Second, and contrary to conventional wisdom, it is not possible for anything I say about Lindsey Graham to offend him.

For starters, he is too dead to notice. How we choose to discuss the deaths of public figures doesn’t implicate them directly. It’s about us. How we process. What meaning we interpret and share.

But more than that, if Lindsey Graham was the man of character that his supporters claim him to have been, there is no critique I could deliver that would add to what he and those close to him already understood. Good people answer to their own consciences first, and conscience is a much more harsh and unforgiving judge than an obscure online persona.

But most of all, I choose to mark this man’s death because I need to believe we still inhabit a moral universe. Right and wrong still have definitions and still matter to most of us.

Maybe I’m wish casting. But in such a universe, shame plays a social role. It is a touchstone for consensus about what we agree is harmful and condemnable. What we don’t want to see again.

I think we’ve gotten confused about the subject of shame in recent times. With the best of intentions, we’ve reduced the prominence of shaming, reasoning that the stigma and isolation it creates do more harm than the goodness created by discouraging bad deeds.

The problem is that bad people -- those outliers we touched upon earlier -- have done what bad people do. They’ve opportunistically seized on the rise of empathy and forgiveness to be more notorious and flagrant in their bad deeds. We started out wanting to create a path back to acceptance for those who stumble. To be less judgemental. We now careen toward a collectively shameless society. A post-moral oblivion where there is no social incentive or pressure to favor good over bad, or even to acknowledge they are different things. The kind of society where child predators can escape accountability not because of a lack of evidence, but because we have become collectively numb to evil. Tolerant of it. Offering it a place at the table.

Bad people have seen their moment, and attacked the definitional structure of morality. They’ve sewn confusion about the severity and magnitude of harms.

Their main weapon in this effort has been false equivalency. First by fending off critiques of their bad deeds by invoking a prior act they claim was just as bad, pretending it excuses or rationalizes what they are doing or supporting.

Then by literally taking both sides of a moral question, often simultaneously.

In such a framework, they pretend everything is right and nothing is wrong. Therefore anything goes. Therefore, everything goes.

That is an importation of the moral oblivion of war into tranquil society, which makes the latter resemble the former until they cannot be distinguished.

Which brings us back to the late Sen. Graham, who never met a war he didn’t like and never met a dollar of someone else’s he was unwilling to spend on it.

His passing is not something I wished for. But I needn’t lament it either. Because the damage he inflicted will keep him alive in principle for decades to come. That’s something we can’t and shouldn’t sidestep in the name of preserving decorum he himself didn’t embrace.

Graham’s best friend and political foxhole buddy was Sen. John McCain. Nothing meant more to McCain than the service he rendered as a prisoner of war in Vietnam. That sacrifice defined his identity and shaped his soul. It gave McCain a firm grasp of why humanity matters, and why it’s important to preserve it.

It also made him a walking reminder of what we sometimes ask of those who fight for us, and the trust and confidence we must earn from them as a condition.

It also made McCain universally respected, so much so that his leadership often pierced factional divisions, unified disparate egos around core American values, and modelled the conviction we have traditionally expected from those who represent us.

Then Donald Trump arrived on the political scene. Trump hated McCain for reasons that are not mysterious. Put a chihuahua and a great dane in the same pen, and there is little doubt who will bite first.

Graham’s initial response to the Trump movement was visceral rejection. He called Trump a kook, a racist, a bigot. He warned his own party that embracing Trump’s toxic populism would destroy the Republican party and endanger the country itself.

A few years later, McCain died.

By then, Graham had completely reversed himself without explanation. And when Trump disrespected Graham’s best friend with words and deeds that deserved shame and repudiation, Graham said and did nothing.

It was a true colors moment. He doubled down on supporting the man who insulted the memory of the “closest friend he ever had.” McCain’s daughter summoned the words Graham should have bellowed, exposing him as less battle buddy and more sidling sidekick.

That’s not just playing both sides. It’s cancelling out any moral position at all. It reflects a lack of conviction at a base human level. It makes a mockery of the loyalty code Graham often invoked when discussing his own military experience.

He exaggerated that experience, boasting about combat time he didn’t have and wearing medals he knew his deeds did not attract. He used his political clout to get sent to a secure Baghdad compound for a few days at a time, posing for photo ops in uniform as collateral for his re-election ads. He took credit for jobs he didn’t do. He wore ranks he did nothing to earn, having been gifted them by a corrupt Air Force desperate to keep him as a budget ally.

Somehow, this absentee weekend warrior qualified for and collected the same pension many others bled and suffered for.

Graham openly traded on his commission, gathering votes and campaign contributions based on exaggerated claims about his service.

I chose to mark this piece with a photo of him retiring from service after not serving, which is a perfect representation of his journey in public life. He celebrated principles he didn’t have, and achievements he didn't deliver.

The Washington Post covered Graham’s troubled relationship with his own service record. You can read more here.

His own fraud didn’t stop Graham from twice voting to support laws that criminalized misrepresenting military achievements for material gain. The fact he was crafty enough to avoid implicating legal definitions does not ease his moral culpability.

Nor does it assuage the damaging impact of a powerful public figure again taking both sides of the same issue, switching narratives to maximize personal gain, clouding moral clarity for everyone else in the process.

As a young military lawyer, Graham made a name for himself by criticizing the military’s drug test program. He went on 60 Minutes and told millions of people the services were corrupt and stupid. They were left holding the PR bag. He faced no consequences and heralded himself as a champion of free expression. He later rationalized, correctly, that he was within the rules. He was off-duty, speaking for himself, and not making a partisan political argument.

Fast-forward to 2025. Pete Hegseth has fired, forced into retirement, and blocked the promotions of more than 50 senior military officers with impeccable, honorable, war-tested service records. He does not explain himself, but reasonable inference and common sense are enough. He’s getting rid of anyone who has spoken or might be expected to speak in opposition to any element of the Administration’s ideology.

Graham, free speech paragon, watched it all happen. No words, no actions. The through line is what best served his interests at a particular moment in time.

He also betrayed another close friend by the name of Joe Biden. In 2015, Graham called Biden “the nicest person I think I’ve ever met in politics” and “as good a man as God ever created.”

He would later publicly join the insane clown posse accusing Biden of stealing the 2020 election while being caught on tape privately saying the exact opposite.

Graham tried to wield his influence to overturn what he knew and privately acknowledged was a free and fair and accurate election result. He called Georgia election officials. He pressured them to throw out mail-in ballots cast in favor of Biden. They didn’t. He was subpoenaed in the ensuing criminal investigation and fought it. He remained locked in ring-kissing fealty to Trump until the day he died.

2020 election denial was Lindsey Graham’s most salient true colors moment.

Each of us has an internal understanding of who we think we are. There is also a slightly (or not slightly) different understanding in the minds of those who inhabit our close circle. They benefit from greater objectivity and they provide contrast. When we average their concept and our own, we are as close as we can get to knowing who we are.

For most of us, that’s enough to navigate the world with self-awareness.

But for public figures, the privilege of associating themselves with our stars, our stripes, and our Constitution comes with a special responsibility. The responsibility to be self-aware, but also to understand the impact of your words and actions.

Knowing themselves and what they intend is not enough. Who you are doesn’t mean much.

What you do means everything.

In a true colors moment, a public servant answers the most important question. Whether they are serving their country, or whether they have elevated loyalty to something else above doing so.

It is said that greatness happens when preparation meets opportunity. But the same could be said of discovering a public toilet. The opportunity relates to whatever you’ve been preparing for, and the result may or may not be great to others.

Public leaders will get a moment, maybe two or three, to deliver complete clarity of what they are about, and how that relates to what they think we are all about.

When the moment is over, there will be no doubt in the popular imagination what someone was preparing for in the time before that moment.

Lindsey Graham had his moment when arguably the most critical norm of American civic life was set aflame by Donald Trump’s campaign of election denial and mass disenfranchisement.

Had he sat silent, that would have been as damaging to our national cause as malign neglect can be. But he did something much worse. He made us doubt the democratic process.

Looking within himself and finding no principle important enough to exceed his self-interest, Graham showed the ease with which he had learned to betray. He turned his back on every American voter. Every citizen. Every good faith believer in our system of government and the Constitution that founded it.

Yes, Graham would have been under pressure in that moment. But his job was to absorb pressure without changing moral shape.

If a thing only matters when there is no pressure, it’s not a principle. It’s just a talking point. There is no commitment. It is neither sturdy nor durable enough to hold the weight of public responsibility.

I hate to break it to those who want to lionize this fellow, but a person who takes an oath of public office knowing he lacks the principle to live up to that oath is harboring a mental reservation. He has a purpose to evade his oath.

This makes the oath a lie.

Lindsey Graham told this lie many times, especially in the past decade.

That’s enough to make him a bad person all on its own, because the stakes are too high and the honor bequeathed too sacred to see it any other way.

But by taking both sides of so many issues, and doing it so publicly and habitually, Lindsey Graham played an outsized role in something far more damaging. He was a prime mover and high ranking agent in our devolution from a shining city on the hill to the post-moral, post-truth, infighting gotham we have become.

With his lying, dissembling, and betrayal, he made disloyalty to country fashionable, and a faction-first philosophy legitimate. He made George Washington sob in his grave. Later, John McCain.

As a jurist, Graham understood things in juridical terms. So that’s how I will close.

In any high court opinion, the holding is what controls. Everything else, no matter how interesting or literate or eye-catching, is dicta. It tells you how the judge’s mind works, but has no legal meaning.

The holding of Graham’s life is what controls his legacy. He held that right and wrong didn’t matter. Only surviving to the next opportunity to betray his oath. To enable the enemy of everything he claimed to stand for while harvesting the votes of people who trusted him and had their faith broken.

Everything else is interesting, but irrelevant.

This is the best possible version of how he will be remembered. Likely far worse.

I wish his loved ones peace and recovery.

I wish for my country the mercy of never again suffering a man like Lindsey Graham in public office, and preferably never again sharing public oxygen.

TC is an independent writer.