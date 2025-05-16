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Carlos “Fire” Garcia's avatar
Carlos “Fire” Garcia
May 17, 2025

If there were a global syllabus for leadership, this would be on it.

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1 reply by Tony Carr
Mark McGrath | OODA Synthesist's avatar
Mark McGrath | OODA Synthesist
May 16, 2025

American Leadership Legend! I’ve always wanted to know if his comment about the Marine Corps is authentic or apocryphal.

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