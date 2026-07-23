I feel like some of our public servants forget something fundamental from time to time and need to be reminded. Something in addition to the fact they serve us and not the other way around.

Senators and Representatives are elected by the people. Oversight is the mechanism by which we, the people, hold our government to account. It’s how we ask questions, probe plans, assess the wisdom and competence of decisions, and understand how the public funds we sweat and bleed to create are being spent.

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The norms that have traditionally governed oversight testimony have stood the test of time for good reason. Because when a cabinet official is respectful toward legislators, that respect is felt by members of the general public who hired that legislator to represent them.

The opposite is true as well.

It’s not novel for a cabinet official to be evasive or facetious before Congress. Some level of defensiveness is expected in response to tough questions, and when legislators set up an ambush, combativeness can result.

Everyone who pays attention to the banal workings of Washington gets all that. It’s normal. In times past, if a senior official performed poorly, it might feed a perception that they’re unable to garner the political and popular support required to deliver. They might be fired, or simply time out and be replaced. Or they might get marginalized, hung on a laundry line to dry out until something provided an excuse to sack them.

What we’re seeing now is different. We’re seeing a disregard or even a disdain for those prior norms. Public officials who don’t even attempt to respect the general public, much less answer its questions or be accountable.

They have their excuses which attempt to rationalize sneering and downplay corrosiveness. They blame liberals. They blame Biden or Obama or Clinton. Or Clinton. Or Clinton’s emails. They blame various laptops and birth certificates.

They impugn and snipe at legislators, pretending they are unelected peers rather than freely and fairly elected tributes acting on behalf of the American rank and file.

None of that makes political toxicity acceptable. Which brings me to the recent Capitol Hill testimony of Sec. of Defense Pete Hegseth.

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First, a clip of Prince Peter’s disgraceful antics. Then a few more thoughts.

It was just over a decade ago that I had a live watch party with a bunch of friends. We gathered with popcorn and cocktails for what promised to be a great show.

We weren’t watching a global sports championship or televised rock concert. We were tuning in for the testimony of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Welsh and Sec. of the Air Force Deborah Lee James. We knew from inside baseball that Sen. John McCain was going to dismember them on the A-10 and close air support.

What followed was a grim performance. A tie for the worst ever by any defense official.

Highlights included Sec. James claiming the B-1 could replace the A-10, Gen. Welsh also claiming the B-1 could replace the A-10, and McCain verbally eviscerating both officials for being disingenuous. He had warned them behind the scenes and they didn’t listen.

A full pantsing is precluded only by the limitations of YouTube’s conveniently available offerings combined with my limited time to unearth the full gems. But here’s a taste.

I was mirthful at the sheer magnitude of the self-own those two gave us that day. The A-10 got a few more years out of the sheer spite they instigated with lazy arguments born of arrogance combined with political naivete.

They had both decided to publicly pet a burning dog, and didn’t even bother with oven mitts. I was sure it would be the worst oversight hearing performance I would ever see.

But the wedge theory is very real. No matter how shite someone is, someone else will wedge themselves under that person’s shite performance. Being an idiot only damages you until the next idiot comes along.

In this case, the next idiot was Welsh, who claimed in the same hearing a year later that morale in the Air Force was “pretty darn good” despite knowing it wasn’t. He had buried the service’s morale survey so he wouldn’t have to report the results.

The next idiot after that was also Welsh, who claimed in the same hearing another year later that the Air Force was 60,000 people short ... after cutting 25,000 people three years earlier because it was overstaffed.

A decade later, as he so often does, Pete Hegseth declared “hold my beer.”

His performance in the clip above is just that. He is performing. His audience is Donald Trump. He seems to think performing for Trump gives him Trump’s immunity from public disapproval.

But he is confused. Refusing to be governed in a basic sense by the people is like a Greek warlord sacking Athena’s temple. He is baiting the Gods. When this whirlwind reaps, the bonfire of Hegseth’s vanities will be visible from space.

He is fundamentally unserious. Asking for $1.6T in military spending during a time he claims is peaceful, including a fresh $70B for the non-war in Iran after declaring we already won that non-war a dozen times.

Asked to make that make sense, he lashes out with a tirade of infantile bluster but no answers.

Hegseth carries himself like someone who has the support of Americans and the troops. He has neither.

Prince Peter’s petulance is unbelievable.

I found myself shouting at him, and jotted down the syntax of the shouting, as I often do when yelling at clouds or talking to still paintings.

Sen. Jon Ossoff did a masterful job of interrogating Hegseth, staring at his witness with a piercing death ray but never once raising his voice as he calmly invited the walking protein shake to perjure and contradict himself repeatedly while scrambling for cover like a sub-cabinet roach caught by a sudden flashlight.

I don’t have Ossoff’s patience.

So here’s what I said, and what I meant.

Pete, you do not have the support the American people for this war. Because you did not request it, and you have done a poor job of prosecuting this war.

To do their jobs, Senators and Representatives must ask questions on our behalf. You should answer them, which is your duty. Instead of carrying yourself like an arrogant, ambulatory insult dispenser.

When we say your war is a “failure,” which it is, we’re not referring to the performance of the troops. They routinely make people like you look smarter and more capable than you are. They make incredibly difficult and risky operations look ordinary.

You thank them by firing their leaders and inundating them with distractions. You separate brother from sister with policies engineered for disunity. You devalue contributions while claiming their credits for yourself.

You remind our troops what divides them instead of leading them.

The word “failure” refers not to them, but to you.

Because you have failed every legal, moral, and operational test put before you in this floundering mess you championed and now subtly disown, as if it happened spontaneously. Everyone knows you recommended it. Even and especially the troops and families who found themselves under Iranian missile umbrellas because your anxious bloodlust left no time to plan, prepare, or even assess risks.

You’ve lied constantly. You’ve surrendered American power and credibility. You’ve soiled our reputation with allies and made us approachable by enemies.

You’ve broken the bank and depleted our ammunition reserves.

And now you’ve got us pinned down. Tethered to a gangrenous and withering scam, with any escape route a thicket of cost, loss, and regret. You’re still playing make believe instead of cutting our losses and taking your lumps.

And your way of persuading us to the contrary is to mock and taunt and preen, licking your coat between testosterone swabs while ignoring the valid questions asked by us through our representatives.

Your time for honoring yourself and heralding your failures as successes will someday end. Meantime, don’t fool yourself. We see you.

70% of us want this over today. Now. If you choose to continue dishonoring that, your failure as a cabinet official will be compounded by your own self-defined opposition to America’s core values, which ordain us the boss of you.

Those values still exist. They are listed and/or implied in your oath.

Go re-read it and then do your best to re-program yourself while you can still deliver something redemptive.

Because in the end, your boss will pardon himself or be pardoned from his criminality, and eventually from his custodial sentence on Earth.

He’ll leave you holding the moral, legal, and perceptual bag for this unlawful failure you’re proudly heralding on his behalf.

I assume on his behalf. Or Israel’s. Because it sure as Hell isn’t on our behalf.

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And some day, when you’re standing there begging for our understanding, hoping like Hell to salvage a paltry crumb of what you once treated as an eternal bounty of public largesse ... frantic to avoid a choice between jailhouse cigarette commerce and a 10-year ankle bracelet as you clutch the melting remains of the flaming bag of shit you created for petty amusement … you’ll have no one to blame but yourself.

You’ll then look back, if you possess a rational mind and even the dried patina of a corroded conscience, and think to yourself it might have been better to just answer the fucking questions.

Because it wasn’t Gary Peters or Jon Ossoff or Kirsten Gillibrand asking those questions.

It was the American people who elected them to keep an eye on you.

TC is an independent writer and American veteran.