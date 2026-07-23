The Radar

The Radar

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Miguel Cruz's avatar
Miguel Cruz
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The phrase "an empty uniform" in a World War II context describes a leader or officer who possesses the rank, title, and outward appearance of authority but completely lacks competence, courage, or leadership substance…. When I was in this term was still used. Its relevance still applies today.

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