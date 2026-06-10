I.

Omar Artan is one of the best football referees in the world.

At 33, he’s already at the pinnacle of his community. He’s adjudged global and continental competitions. He's been heralded for decisive calls and composed situational awareness under big pressure.



Artan was voted the best referee in African football in 2025.



He was chosen by FIFA to referee the World Cup.



His selection was based on merit. FIFA recognized him as one of the top 3 center referees on a continent of 1.6 billion people and 54 footballing nations.



So Artan, giddy for the brass ring representing his life dream to move within reach, undertook the expense of securing a diplomatic passport and valid U.S. entry visa.



Upon arrival to Miami, he was pulled aside, interviewed for 11 hours, and deported.



FIFA quickly came out saying it won't advocate for Artan's entry. He's been replaced. His World Cup dream is over, and he'll miss out on the ca. $100k he would have made this summer, an opportunity earned by being the best of the best.

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II.

What we have now is a he said/they said.



Artan claims he wasn't given a reason for the refusal. He says he had the right paperwork. He reckons the whole thing is about his Somali nationality.



The US government says that during his 11-hour detention, border agents discovered alleged links between Artan and terrorist groups. They don't say which groups, what those links are, or what evidence establishes them.

Given Artan wasn't arrested, we can surmise there is no evidence of him being actually engaged in terrorist activity. So this is about his associations, which raises some interesting questions about how such associations could be confidently established in a few hours.



We don't have enough facts to draw conclusions. So we can only deal in reasonable inferences and arrive at rebuttable presumptions.



On the one hand, there is absolutely no reason to trust anything the Trump Administration says about immigration. These guys made up a bullshit story of Haitian immigrants of eating their neighbors' dogs, and repeated the baseless claim on a national stage even after they knew it was false.

This situates in a pattern of lies about immigration in general. But when it comes to anything Somalia-related, we’re in the domain of openly racist, brimstone-level rhetoric.



Trump has labeled Somalis in the US "garbage." An entire group of people summarized by one dehumanizing word uttered by the world’s most powerful leader. He has also proclaimed Somalis are from a “country full of scammers." The US has included Somalia in a blanket entry ban since summer '25.



Why, you might ask, was this guy's visa approved in the first place if his nationality was always going to be a problem?



Why indeed.

But given this Administration's quasi-autoerotic obsession with public spectacles involving the imposition of misery upon brown-skinned foreign persons, and the partisan political advantages they believe accrue to them for confecting unwarranted rage via such spectacles, it's reasonable to suspect Artan was allowed to come to Miami for the sole purpose of a high-profile kick in the ass on his way back out.



On the other hand, we don't have a particular reason to take Artan at his word either. It's plausible he could have messaged someone involved in bad stuff. Or someone messaging someone who is or was. Or someone who dates the cousin of someone who once groomed a dog occasionally dog-sat by someone who plays Call of Duty with someone who messages bad people.



If there were links that somehow could not be discovered before but were discoverable only when Artan arrived, and the US government genuinely sees a safety or security risk, then fair enough.



But it feels like the time three Air Force instructor pilots were prosecuted for texting each other about taking drugs, when it turned out they were just being knuckleheads ... taking the piss out of each other with Miley Cyrus lyrics.

When you combine Keystone Cop ineptitude with unwarranted authority and shady pretexts, you get all kinds of comical distortion. Except it’s not funny for those caught in the misfire.

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III.

I presume Artan is being earnest and hasn’t done anything wrong. That presumption is rebuttable, but I haven’t seen any evidence yet to shift it.



Hard to think this guy, who deals in composed precision and clarity of action for a living, would put his career and $100k at risk by messaging someone he knows is linked to terrorism. That much money would instantly lift him to the top 1% wealth category back home.



Here's an interesting fact I picked up in my days planning military operations in Africa.



Somalian men are given their names patronymically. A boy's name combines parts of the names given to his father and grandfather, which sometimes are the same name. There are families where generations of men are called “Abdul Abdul.” It’s the reason everyone in Somalia has a nickname.

It's not universally done anymore, and it's a tradition fading as Somalian culture absorbs more external influence.



But the key to patronymic naming is that a whole bunch of dudes will have identical names. Because no one is picking from an oceanic selection published in a "Most Popular Names" book. They're recycling a tiny clutch of names that have been passed down for a donkey's age.



So if you're a border agent who's been tacitly or explicitly greenlit, encouraged, or directed to refuse a Somali entry despite an approved visa and diplomatic passport, you just need to match one name in his phone to one name on the list of known Al-Shabaab members. You have 11 hours.

The entire movie Saving Private Ryan is less than three hours. Now reimagine the plot if a third of all soldiers in Normandy were called “Private Ryan.”

It’s a short, efficient film. Not entertaining, mind you. But if any Ryan will do, there’s no need to dig around for the right Ryan, perhaps never locating him.

Why would agents of the US government behave in such a way?



Well, that gets to the heart of the matter. Harassing and maltreating tourists has no downside if you're the Trump Administration. They have no standing to sue. Baseless claims can be blasted out and then kicked into the tall weeds. You get perceptual credit for being “tough on immigration” and you get benefit of the doubt from people who want to be safe and secure.

Whether what you did was fair, constructive, legal, or even actually material is all irrelevant. Fodder for daydreamers who still tilt at the illusion of responsibility.

IV.

There will be no consequences and no remediation. Likely we will never know what happened. If Artan is still officiating after the World Cup, we will be reasonably assured he's not a terrorist.



Continuing the grotesque slobbering of last summer, when it made up a fake peace price just to placate Trump, FIFA continues to behave more like a mafia cartel than a sporting institution. All the while butchering the actual reason it exists. This will not be the last high-profile controversy of this World Cup.



It's certainly not the first.



Fans are having their visas denied or slow-rolled. Even those with travel insurance are likely out thousands in foregone expenses because immigration snags are not covered by most policies.



Journalists are having visas denied or slow-rolled.



Players and staff are having trouble getting in as well. The Senegal players were processed and searched on the tarmac like they'd been rolled up in a border raid.



Transit to and from stadiums is an issue. Driving would be carnage, so Europeans figure they'll just walk or take the train. Except their are no sidewalks along the interstate highways connecting hotel areas and stadiums. Trains are run by private operators who are gouging at 10x the going rate. $150 from Penn Station to MetLife? Do I get a free pistol-whipping with that?

(Note: in response to fan protest, the price was reduced to a mere $98, 7.5x the going rate. This is about $5/minute, which is about twice as expensive as a transatlantic flight).

And then there’s the actual tickets to the actual matches.



When the US bid for this competition, prices were promised at under $50 for a standard seat, making the matches accessible for working class fans who would likely use up their resources traveling. FIFA and the US have colluded to invoke a dynamic pricing model, resulting in the highest ticket prices, by far, in the competition's history.



Another promise made and broken was that fans could bring reusable water bottles to matches. FIFA partners with Coca-Cola, which sells Dasani bottled water. Welcome to the world of taking out a second mortgage to fight off heatstroke, all for the privilege of having sold a kidney to pay for a seat in the nosebleeds at a match reached via a Homeric trial which included a 3-hour queue, a cavity search, and a blood oath.



Ian Wright, legendary Arsenal striker and England international, captured the prevailing sentiments of Brits who are feeling the friction, many deciding to stay home or regretting their commitment.

"American soccer fans who have been desperate for this tournament must be embarrassed by how their country is conducting itself as a host."

It's a real shame how this is unfolding. World Cup summer in the USA should be a time of joy and unity. The scale and spectacle should be a financial windfall and soft power win for America.



Instead, it's playing out like a deliberate struggle session designed to alienate and repel fans. Is it still the World Cup if the world is not welcome to be there?



Making America Inhospitable Again has a material price tag too. Tourism, an annualized $2.6T pillar of American employment and small business prosperity, took a $150B hit in '25. It was the biggest drop since the post-9/11 period, netting out the pandemic. Economists blame Trump’s tariffs, immigration agenda, and exclusionist rhetoric for the decline.

And then there’s the small matter of the US starting a war with a qualifying nation on the eve of the tournament.



The war in Iran means higher energy prices. Which means higher airline ticket costs, reduced routes, and more expensive rental cars.

Hotels, restaurants, and amusement parks rely on scaled supply chains to keep them turning over. When energy prices spike, supply chains get damned expensive. Hospitality operators also use a lot of air conditioning in the summer months. It all adds up to dissuasive prices and suppressed revenue.



Even if costs don't actually go up, shrewd merchants will charge more anyway, either as an uncertainty hedge, to solve revenue gaps created by reduced patronage, or just because. Anyone who doesn’t raise prices during a Middle East war is already having their business license stalked by Darwin. Even a New Orleans strip club honcho worth his salt can find a way to connect the flesh trade to the free flow of dinosaur residue.



The war also supplies an extra reason to make people afraid, overstretch immigration staff, arbitrarily throttle border crossings, and detain more hapless, interloping lemmings. Before they can infect our consumerist plebe herd with giddy delirium over a sport too silly to utilize all available limbs, too gutless to declare a winner 15% of the time, and too fluid to sustain a decent ad revenue harvest.

IV.



It all continues this mad season’s prevailing theme, which is a Faustian bargain implicating material loss for broad swathes of Americans in exchange for the dope-a-mine hit of fleeting ideological satisfaction in one narrow segment. Most of that satisfaction derives from imagined problems and overindulged feelings, but stands inverse to what best serves the actual interests of everyone involved.



I'd been hoping Ted Lasso paved the way for an explosion of the soccer tradition in America. Living in England, I've seen the power football has. It unifies. It connects. It heals. It makes people passionate and invested about something (a) beyond themselves and (b) implicating their community.



Football is a key thread in the fabric of community and a source of identity for neighbors and networks. The common ground it creates gives fans a starting point for communicating and building relationships. By the time they discover what they disagree upon, they're friends and can keep talking about it.



Football, in the immortal words of the fictional Dani Rojas, is life.

In the small library inside the White House, there is (or once was) a book containing Bob Dylan’s song lyrics, divided across the phases of his career.

Its shelving there is symbolic of the idea that some things are capable of connecting us all together. Music is one of those magic things. It makes us forget what embitters us and beclowns our politics.

But at least for now, paraphrasing His Bobness, it’s looking more like a riches-to-rags story in the violence of a summer dream.

A story that started with the optimism of a season-long party has morphed into a slasher flick chronicling the ritual slaying of a golden goose.

The World Cup could and should be a platform for a new football ascendancy in America, with immeasurable social good and commercial opportunity spilling from a cup that runneth over.

Instead, it’s becoming performance art for the dark shadow of global sport, complete with fleecing, fraud, red tape, and territorial pissings.

Fans are starting to view it as a poison chalice. And that’s bad news for everyone, including the grimy pickpockets lurking in the gallery. People express their gratitude for elite entertainment by opening their wallets. And vice-versa.

Sipping from this World Cup is making people sick. Which could manifest new partnership avenues for FIFA.

But it won’t resurrect the golden goose.

TC is an independent writer. He is American and British. So he enjoys football and football. And soccer.



