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Mary Ann McGee's avatar
Mary Ann McGee
1d

Thank you for taking on this challenging subject. An event that should promote understanding between cultures and more interest in the future of the sport, I have yet to hear or read anything positive about our hosting this event. Exposing the difficulties people are experiencing even just coming in to our country, let alone the insulting way a soccer professional was handled shines a light on the fear of this administration. Of course if you make enemies, you do have reason to be afraid of everyone….

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Michael GB's avatar
Michael GB
7h

Trump takes Racism to a whole different level. He is a global Racist bottom feeder.

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