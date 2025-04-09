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Austin's avatar
Austin
Apr 9, 2025

Tony, I’m a youngish Air Guard officer who usually enjoys your writings. I’m curious, were you so concerned when enlisted airmen were being kicked out of the military for vax refusal as you are about high ranking officers having to retire earlier than expected?

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Jeffrey Dinsmore's avatar
Jeffrey Dinsmore
Apr 15, 2025Edited

Your perspective is interesting, and I agree there are too many rollover general officers, but my perception has been largely of a convenient one-sidedness. There seems to be a pseudo-courageous resistance to one administration (it's popular in many circles to be so), while not saying a peep during the other that has exposed real nature of their spinelessness. I would also point out that the retired officer community seems to egg the situation on. A few examples:

-War Colleges, circa 2018: Speakers invited, and several student groups emerge, advocating for the invocation of the 25th amendment to expel the duly elected president of the US.

-CJCS speaking freely about his undermining of the president on several occasions (NDU, in print).

-GO's speaking with glee and with disregard for contemporary data on COVID rates in the DOD, as they rubber-stamp denials of vaccine exemptions. This was a widespread phenomenon at commands and bases all over. There was no mistaking their spinelessness and lack of judgment.

-Base CO undermining the VP after he's left the base.

-President using uniformed Marines to flank his campaign speech as he threatens and harangues the American people. Not a peep from the GOs on this use of the military.

These are just a few off the top of my head for this 5 minute post. Suffice to say, if I were a CEO who knew that large elements of leadership in my organization were working in league with media and others to undermine my ability to lead and make change, I would do everything in my power to change the people, and fast.

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