The Radar

The Radar

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Sokolsky's avatar
John Sokolsky
2d

Insightful, exceptional writing.

Reply
Share
Peggy Carnahan's avatar
Peggy Carnahan
2d

Clear articulation of what most of us are feeling — thank you for putting it into words

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tony Carr · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture