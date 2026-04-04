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Thoughts on Thoughts and Prayers
Reflecting on appeals for divine intervention, and wishing they felt less necessary
Apr 4
•
Tony Carr
17
3
3
Actually, Ghost Rider, Proceed with Fly-by
Rules, approvals, and commanders replaced by the whimsy of Pete Hegseth
Apr 3
•
Tony Carr
24
10
2
March 2026
Comrade Hegseth Ignores Federal Court Order
Whether the Judge's opinion was "woke" or merely American, SecDef is granting journalists "no quarter" in the Pentagon
Mar 31
•
Tony Carr
11
4
6
We Know What We're Signing Up For
A comment on our volunteer military and contract sustaining it
Mar 4
•
Tony Carr
27
5
5
February 2026
Footgun Wedding
When we entrust toxic generals with our future for lack of a better idea
Feb 28
•
Tony Carr
18
2
4
Ruse de Guerre
VA fakes red-handed surrender after latest perimeter probe in the war on veterans
Feb 27
•
Tony Carr
20
2
4
Meddle of Dishonor
The serial defiling of American greatness reaches a new low
Feb 24
•
Tony Carr
18
3
3
Why Things Fall Apart
Sometimes reaction to things is worse than the things
Feb 17
•
Tony Carr
9
1
2
Noble Intent: Necessary But Insufficient
Reflecting on the 30-year collapse of America's air service, and how it all started
Feb 9
•
Tony Carr
22
10
3
Bezos: From Shit Merchant to Cultural Arsonist
Jeff Bezos bought the Washington Post under the pretense of lending his wealth to the revitalization of journalism.
Feb 5
•
Tony Carr
10
3
1
17:49
Anything Goes
When politics becomes war by other means, we drown in primordial soup.
Feb 4
•
Tony Carr
16
6
4
January 2026
The Cobra Effect
Coercion has limits. Seems like we could use a reminder.
Jan 21
•
Tony Carr
9
1
2
© 2026 Tony Carr
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