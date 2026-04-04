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March 2026

February 2026

Footgun Wedding
When we entrust toxic generals with our future for lack of a better idea
  Tony Carr
Ruse de Guerre
VA fakes red-handed surrender after latest perimeter probe in the war on veterans
  Tony Carr
Meddle of Dishonor
The serial defiling of American greatness reaches a new low
  Tony Carr
Why Things Fall Apart
Sometimes reaction to things is worse than the things
  Tony Carr
Noble Intent: Necessary But Insufficient
Reflecting on the 30-year collapse of America's air service, and how it all started
  Tony Carr
Bezos: From Shit Merchant to Cultural Arsonist
Jeff Bezos bought the Washington Post under the pretense of lending his wealth to the revitalization of journalism.
  Tony Carr
17:49
Anything Goes
When politics becomes war by other means, we drown in primordial soup.
  Tony Carr

January 2026

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